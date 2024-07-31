Freddie Prinze Jr. Gives An Update On That Possible I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot Role

Horror fans are a loyal bunch, frequently turning out to see new installments of franchises like Halloween, Scream and The Purge. With such a following within the genre, it’s no wonder why studios are motivated to reinvigorate some of the classics. This seems to be the case for I Know What You Did Last Summer , which will be getting a sequel in the near future. When plans for the follow-up film were announced, it was reported there were talks of stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt returning . Now Prinze is giving an update on where creatives are at in the process and if fans can expect to see him in 2025’s I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The She’s All That actor recently chatted with Us Magazine about the potential for him to join the project. He initially teased a return to the horror genre back in 2022 before it was announced that plans for a new IKWYDLS were underway, so this would be a great opportunity. The movie is already dated for next summer, with Madelyn Cline to lead, but official news regarding the OG cast actually returning has been pretty minimal. Thankfully, Prinze is providing the update we’ve all been waiting for. He said:

Nothing's a lock until there's ink on paper, until the contract's signed, but I'm definitely talking to them. And if we can make everything work -- and I know they wanna make everything work, I know I wanna make everything work -- then we'll try and make it work. But we gotta make sure everyone's schedules fit.

While nothing is official, it seems like all parties are keen on trying to make this work. Hewitt provided her own update back in May regarding her participation, which also seemed hopeful. The actress is nervous considering the amount of time that has passed between the teen horror films, but she said she's also grateful for the opportunity to reprise her character.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, however, may not be able to bring Helen Shivers back, considering the ending of the OG movie, but she remains coy about her status, which is also exciting. If this doesn’t work out, it doesn’t seem to be due to a creative problem, as Prinze revealed everyone is happy with the script. He continued:

Everybody has to be happy with the script. I know Jen Robinson, the director [of the reboot], and I like Jen Robinson very much as a director and as a person. I think people like her are the future of this business. So there's a lot of good things that make me want to do the movie.

Everything that can be done to get Prinze to return seems to be in motion, so while fans can’t get their hopes up, this update is a good sign. IKWYDLS already has a release date on the upcoming horror movie schedule , so if his own schedule doesn't line up, the film is definitely happening either way. The initial film followed four friends who are bound by mysterious and creepy happenings in a seaside town. The new film will center around a similar premise with the central figures being pursued by a stalker. This will technically be a threequel film, as I Still Know What You Did Last Summer was a less successful direct-to-video sequel released in 1998.

Aside from just some key cast members potentially returning, there's a lot for I Know What You Did Last Summer fans to be excited about . The creatives on the project have expressed a desire to keep all the things that made the original so special, like a cool young cast and a premise that appeals to teens, while also updating it to reflect the modern age. It sounds like a great move and definitely a smart way to separate itself from the original while also preserving what OG fans love. Hopefully schedules will line up and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s role will be secured so we will have even more to anticipate.

I Know What You Did Last Summer’s 21st century update is currently slated for a July 18, 2025 release. In the meantime, you can check out Freddie Prinze Jr. in his latest film, The Girl In The Pool, which is currently available to rent on Amazon . Fans can also revisit the original 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer for free now on XumoPlay .