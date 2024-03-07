I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Writer’s Latest Update Will Excite Longtime Fans Like Me
What are you waiting for, huh?! Check out what screenwriter Leah McKendrick has to say about the fan-favorite slasher flick.
'90s horror fans rejoiced at the news that a sequel to the 1997 cult classic I Know What You Did Last Summer was in development and cheered even harder after hearing that O.G. stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. were planning a return to the slasher genre, reprising their roles as franchise heroes Julie James and Ray Bronson. (Alas, FPJ's co-star and real-life wife Sarah Michelle Gellar likely won't be returning to the franchise, as she says her character is "dead dead.")
And it looks like things are really moving with the sequel, with screenwriter Leah McKendrick giving an update to Collider about the Jennifer Kaytin Robinson-directed flick. It seems like the fan-favorite summer horror franchise is in good, protective hands with the scribe, who told the outlet that her "love is so deep" for the original movie.
Though McKendrick was initially wary of taking on existing IP for the upcoming horror movie, after her Grease prequel got shut down last minute by Paramount Pictures, she said that meeting director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) calmed her nerves about the IKWYDLS project.
The writer also jokingly said that, though the story will be updated for "the age of the internet," the sequel will honor the original in that it's about "hot people doing questionable things":
There's no word yet on when we can expect the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel in theaters, but we're keeping our eyes on the 2024 movie schedule just in case. In the meantime, you can rewatch those "beautiful people behaving badly" by renting the original horror flick, as well as its 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, on Apple TV, Prime Video and other on-demand platforms.
