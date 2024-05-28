‘Honestly Terrified’: Jennifer Love Hewitt Get Honest About Pressure Of Potential I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel

The horror genre has been thriving for a number of years now, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with reboots or sequels. After seeing both Scream and Halloween get new entries, there are reports of a possible I Know What You Did Last Summer threequel being developed. And franchise star Jennifer Love Hewitt recently explained her feelings about possible returning as Julie James, saying she's "honestly terrified." Luckily those are the exact feelings she needs to channel for a scary movie.

The biggest question surrounding the developing I Know What You Did Last Summer movie is whether or not Jennifer Love Hewitt will actually be back as Julie. While speaking with ET, she explained that talks are still happening, and nothing is set in stone just yet. But if a deal is inked, she explained how she's feeling about possibly returning in an upcoming horror movie. As she put it:

Truly, if it comes together I don’t know how I’m going to feel except for truly overwhelmed and grateful. Honestly, I'm terrified because it’s 26 years later.

There you have it. It sounds like Hewitt is a little scared to returning to I Know What You Did Last Summer, specifically because it's been over two decades since debuting as horror final girl Julie James. And given the long and grueling hours involved with a movie like this, can you blame her?

Hewitt gave an iconic performance in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, before reprising her role in the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. She wasn't in the cast of the short-lived TV series, which is why her possibly returning in the threequel is so thrilling for fans. Later in her same interview, she spoke about the upside to the time that's passed. In the Ghost Whisperer actress' words:

There’s power in being older. There’s power in having gone off and had three kids. There’s a sense of ‘I can do anything now.’ The vulnerability that was Julie James in 1 and 2 definitely doesn’t exist in this one, I don’t think. I’m excited to show her grown up.

Points were made. While Jennifer Love Hewitt has become a mother and has three kids, it should be interesting to see where Julie James ends up in life if/when we see her in I Know What You Did Last Summer 3. Hopefully an official deal is inked sooner rather than later, allowing for the story to come together.

For now there are plenty of other horror flicks coming to theaters, while development for the possible threequel continues. And for fans of Jennifer Love Hewitt, she's starring in the popular TV series 9-1-1. While we wait, check the 2024 movie release dates.