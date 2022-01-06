I Know What You Did Last Summer's Freddie Prinze Jr. Hints That He May Be Making A Return The Horror Genre

For a new generation, Freddie Prinze Jr. may be Punky Brewster’s ex on the now-canceled reboot, Buffy’s husband or the guy who talks about wrestling. But for Millennials and Gen Xers, he will always be Ray Bronson from I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel. Of course, the actor has moved on to star in multiple films and television shows. Prinze hasn’t participated in the horror genre since the 1998 sequel. But a long-awaited return might be on the horizon as the She’s All That star teased a new possible horror film.

In the 1990s, I Know What You Did Last Summer put the Summer Catch star on the map along with She’s All That. Prinze moved away from horror into other genres like romantic comedies and sci-fi epics. He was horror adjacent as Fred Jones in the Scooby-Doo movies, but he’s never fully returned to the genre. It appeared now the podcaster might be ready to hop back into the genre. The Down to You star proclaimed his potential return on Twitter.

I’ve wanted to make another horror movie ever since IKWYDLS wrapped. Never found the right one but I think this year it’s gonna happen.January 3, 2022 See more

The I Still Know What You Did Last Summer star appeared to be on the search for a horror film since the first film. IKWYDLS was a high benchmark for Prinze as he hasn’t popped up in the genre in three decades. Of course, making that statement led to some excitement from IKWYDLS fans. One follower asked the most obvious question – will the new project be a reboot of the beloved film? Unfortunately, Freddie Prinze Jr. squashed those dreams with a simple reply.

Noooooo. Something new.

Of course, his response opened the floodgates as followers began pitching their ideas for his possible return to horror. The pitches ranged from possible reboots of other horror classics to outrageous original ideas. Sending out that tweet proved there is a thirst for more Freddie Prinze Jr. to appear in the genre.

The IKWYDLS legacy left an impression on a whole generation. The film along with the original Scream made teen slasher films a go-to genre for up-and-coming stars. It took Jennifer Love Hewitt and FPJ’s wife Sarah Michelle Gellar from beloved TV stars to legitimate film stars. The cult classic turned Prinze and Ryan Phillipe teen heartthrobs in the late 1990s and early 2000s. IKWYDLS became a box office hit, grossing $126 million. Its success spawned two sequels with a reboot series premiering in 2021.

Given his horror pedigree, Freddie Prinze Jr.’s return seems very anticipated. If the unknown project becomes a reality, it will mark his first live-action film since 2008’s Jack and Jill vs. the World. Of course, fans have heard his voice work in recent years from multiple Star Wars projects. So, it’s time for the horror OG to make his triumphant return.