This Funny Harry Potter Reel Sums Up My Feelings About Harry, Ron And Hermione So Hard

Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are undeniably one of the world's most well-known iconic trios, first introduced in J.K. Rowling’s YA fantasy book series in the late '90s. And, while each character as lovable as the last, fans have thoughts and opinions of the legendary Gryffindors. Now, a goofy Potter reel has garnered popularity online and perfectly recaps my thoughts about the literary-turned-movie heroes.

For anyone familiar with the titular Hogwarts student and his two best friends, they all have their bright spots within the classic (and rankable) HP movies. Those highlights, for each character, may weigh out a bit differently–that’s what the funny reel points out. It’s a simple clip -- the background is a quidditch pitch, and the text overlaid showcases how Ron grew up in a fully magical home but somehow gets outperformed by Harry and Hermione. It all gets tied together with a green-screened Tim Robinson clip, from his sketch show, I Think You Should Leave, exclaiming in a way that humorously encapsulates the whole reel:

It’s undeniably silly but points out the glaring fact that many fans, like myself, have come to see about Ron in the cinematic adaptation. There’s no denying that Potter is equipped with more than impressive abilities since the whole story hinges on him. And the boys would be dead without a doubt if not for Granger and her life-saving actions throughout the collection thanks to her natural gift.

Weasley’s characteristics in the movies get chalked up to being one of seven siblings, temperamental and a bit of comedic relief. As a Ron fan, the reel does him justice in regard to the saga. Commenters within the post are pointing out the youngest red-headed brother’s book-film lost-in-translation attributes. Here’s what a handful are saying:

Book Ron: actually great at Quidditch when his confidence isn’t low. He is insanely great at chess. He understands other magical beings powers better than Harry or Hermione. He can cast a corporeal patronus. Spoke Parseltongue to get into the chamber and it was his idea to go to get the Basilisk fang to stab horcruxes. - chrissy_hartley_xoxo

Book Ron is much better. They did movie Ron dirty - jay_625_

The movies make Ron look dumb compared to the books - the_j_man500

It’s great to see people rallying around the third of the trio, who received the short end of the stick. This reel helps point out the Hollywood adaptation of HP and how lopsided it became for the lovable underdog. Let’s not forget he seemingly is the glue that holds them all together. It may not be the most harrowing skill but, without that connection, who knows what could’ve come their way.

The prolific threesome and the magic Wizarding World they belong to have been a buzz recently. Mega streamer Max is working on a TV remake, which will re-adapt the seven-book saga. While the show won’t debut this year, we’ll be able to catch the new Potter show in 2026. Opinions on the prospect of the new series have been mixed, but OG Potter director Chris Columbus shared his excitement for it.

The HP reel may be silly, but I truly appreciate how it really points out the disparities of the young redhead within the prolific trio. For me, and possibly anyone like myself, Harry, Ron and Hermione will always be on a level playing field in my book.

You can think on those dynamics while watching all eight Harry Potter films, which are available to stream with a Peacock subscription or a Max subscription.