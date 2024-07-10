Practical Magic 2 Producer Teases Story, Promises Fans Will ‘Be Very Pleased’

Great news for fans of Practical Magic: there is an upcoming movie you’re going to be very excited about. That's right, a Practical Magic sequel is officially on the way ! The original movie has become a beloved staple for those seeking a touch of magic and light-hearted, not-so-scary movies for the Halloween season . What we know about the forthcoming sequel is that both Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are set to reprise their roles. Additionally, the movie's producer has hinted at the storyline and assured fans they will "be very pleased" with what’s in store.

Fans of the cult classic '90s movie have been eagerly awaiting a sequel for years, and it seems their patience is about to pay off. Producer Denise Di Novi has offered some tantalizing hints about the upcoming Practical Magic 2, promising the new film will stay true to the beloved story and characters. In an exclusive interview with EW , Di Novi revealed that the sequel will be a book-to-screen adaptation , drawing heavily from Alice Hoffman’s 2021 book, The Book of Magic, the latest installment in the series. She told the outlet:

I think [fans are] going to be very pleased. We’re going to be very faithful. We’re cognizant to how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. We’re going to draw from Alice Hoffman’s books, as the first movie did, and we’re going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is.

Although Bullock and Kidman, who originally played witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in the initial film, are confirmed as producers and stars, Di Novi mentioned some characters aren’t necessarily set to return. She added:

We’re not 100 percent sure which characters will return.

The OG Magic film brought together a stellar cast, featuring Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as the enchanting Owens aunts, Frances and Bridget "Jet" Owens. Alongside them, the movie showcased talents like Goran Visnjic, Evan Rachel Wood, Aidan Quinn, and Caprice Benedetti.

Producer Denise Di Novi has reassured fans that the new sequel will "be respectful to the characters, story, and locations" established in both the beloved film and Alice Hoffman's novels. Mark your calendars because the producer also confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel will be on the 2025 movie schedule .

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

This announcement is sure to be music to the ears of devotees who have cherished the 1998 release for over 25 years. The film has gained a passionate fan base over the years due to its unique blend of magical realism, romance, and the enduring themes of family and self-acceptance.

Alice Hoffman's 2021 release, The Book of Magic, will be the foundation for the highly anticipated sequel, continuing the Owens family's saga. While the original 1995 novel launched the series, two prequels explored the rich history of the Owens women. This latest installment jumps forward years after the events of the original story, with the family still under a centuries-old love curse.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the movie’s plot has been closely guarded, the book’s story begins in a library, where Aunt Jet Owens hears the ominous deathwatch beetle, signaling that she has only seven days to live. The curse's grip tightens, threatening more lives. In a desperate bid to save a young man, three generations of Owens women—and a long-lost brother—must harness their unique powers.