Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence On Practical Magic Sequel With Sandra Bullock, So Bring On The Margaritas

Get out the midnight margaritas! Practical Magic 2 is coming! Earlier this week, Warner Bros. announced a sequel to one of our favorite not-so-scary witch movies is on the way, but now we know for sure the answer to the question on our minds that immediately preceded that news. Will the original Owens sisters be back?

Nicole Kidman confirmed she and Sandra Bullock will, in fact, reunite for Practical Magic 2 while attending the premiere of her latest movie, A Family Affair. In her words:

Yes, I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that's that. There's a lot more to tell which is why we go, 'Okay, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.' [We] found a way in.

While speaking to People , Kidman shared the best news! Both Oscar winners will reunite after over 25 years to play sister witches Gillian and Sally Owens once again! Akiva Goldsman, who was one of the co-writers of the original and behind other scripts like I Am Legend, A Beautiful Mind and Batman Forever, is set to write the next movie.

When the original movie came out in 1998, Kidman was 30 and Bullock was 32. So much has happened for the two of them since then. Both are parents, and I can imagine one or both of the sisters might have little witches and/or warlocks of their own!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

If it’s been a moment since you returned to the cozy autumn film, the movie is about two sisters who are cursed with a long-running spell in their line that dooms any man that falls in love with them. Kidman’s character, Gillian, ends up getting involved with a dangerous and abusive man, and Bullock’s Sally comes to help her with him. However, when they both have to kill him in self defense, trouble knocks on their door. Amidst this, Sally falls for the investigator in charge of tracking down the killer of Gillian’s ex boyfriend.

As Practical Magic 2 joins the upcoming book adaptations , it should be noted that the original Practical Magic is based on a 1995 novel by Alice Hoffman. The author didn’t stop telling stories within that world in recent years, writing two prequels: 2017’s The Rules Of Magic and 2020’s Magic Lessons, as well as a 2021 sequel, The Book Of Magic.

Bullock has been candid in recent years about being “burnt out” from being a long-time Hollywood star , but has made exceptions for movies like the Unforgivable, The Lost City and Bullet Train. How could she even say no to playing witches with Kidman again?

