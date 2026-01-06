George Clooney Has Been Candid About Pranking A-Listers, But Matt Damon Just Revealed A Doozy
This is devious.
George Clooney may be known first and foremost as one of Hollywood’s great non-pigeonholed actors, but he also has a side gig still going pranking A-listers. Matt Damon has been one of his many targets over the years, like when Clooney and Brad Pitt campaigned for Damon to be Sexist Man Alive by taking out full page ads of him in a Speedo. That’s a top-notch prank for sure, but the Bourne franchise lead recently revealed another doozy that the former Batman actor played on him.
As part of a Variety profile about George Clooney, Matt Damon shared how when the two were working together on 2014’s The Monuments Men, which Clooney also directed, he arranged for the movie’s wardrobe department to take in the waist of Damon’s costumes by an eighth of an inch every day. As Damon recalled:
Talk about playing the long game. Rather than have the wardrobe department immediately put Matt Damon into a costume that was too tight, George Clooney decided to go at this prank more slowly and have the costume’s size slowly decreased. It’s exceptionally twisted and stretched long after The Monuments Men finished filming. I admire Clooney for hatching this in the midst of directing the ensemble that also starred Bill Murray, John Goodman and Cate Blanchett, among others.
I’d argue the Sexist Man Alive prank ranks higher on the list of pranks George Clooney has played on Matt Damon since it was so public, but this wardrobe resizing is still amazing. However, let’s also not forget the time that Clooney looped in Damon when he targeted Tina Fey and Amy Poehler after they joked about the two men when hosting the 2014 Golden Globes. He hilariously had stationary made with Matt Damon’s name and penned a letter where he pretended to be the Good Will Hunting actor and said he was upset by the jokes. Even better, Clooney didn’t tell Damon he was doing this. This is my favorite prank of the three I’ve brought up.
But as I mentioned earlier, there are plenty of other Hollywood talents George Clooney has pranked. His prank war with Brad Pitt is especially iconic, which was ignited when he stuck a pot bumper sticker on Pitt’s car during the filming of Ocean’s Eleven. Matt Damon also revealed a few years back that the way Clooney screwed with Pitt during Ocean’s Twelve’s production left the Se7en actor “the maddest I’ve ever seen.”
With George Clooney expected to reunite with both Brad Pitt and Matt Damon on Ocean’s Fourteen, I can’t wait to hear about the prank hijinks that ensue on that set. In the meantime, Clooney’s most recent movie, Jay Kelly, and Damon’s movie arriving later this month, The Rip (which just dropped a new trailer), can both be accessed with a Netflix subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.