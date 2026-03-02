Kumail Nanjiani's New Comic Book Show Got An Update That Makes Me Hard-Convinced It Will Be Amazing (Pun Intended)
I need this show right in my face.
As a comic book obsessive, I tend to get extremely excited once book-to-screen adaptation plans are revealed, even knowing this process usually takes far longer than traditional adaptations, and often results in ditched projects. Case in point: Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's brilliant crime romp Sex Criminals has faced a long and veiny road ahead of Prime Video stepping in to secure it for a TV series starring Kumail Nanjiani. Thankfully, it doesn't seem to be in danger of disappearing, as evidenced by the co-creator's A+ update.
As The Boys Season 5 is wrapping up ahead of a final run on the 2026 TV schedule, Amazon MGM isn't putting the brakes on its hyper-mature live-action comic adaptations, and fans can expect to see a similar amount of unencumbered nudity in Sex Criminals, given its very premise. The project’s current status was only just unveiled in late January, and Tze Chun (who co-created with Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon) has already sent my expectations soaring with his first big behind-the-scenes update on Instagram. Nobody’s spinning any wheels waiting to get started, as he shared:
I love, love, love knowing that the first month of the writers room for Sex Criminals took place during Valentine's Day month, since love is so important to Suzie and Jon's story. It also rocks knowing that a married couple is involved in the creation process.
What excites me the most about this post, though, is that writer extraordinaire Matt Fraction is in the writers room with Chun, Gordon, Nanjiana and the rest of the team. Fraction has long been celebrated for his many Marvel projects, including the Hawkeye series that inspired Jeremy Renner's TV show, but I've personally always been a bigger fan of his offbeat indie titles like The Five Fists of Science, as well as his pitch-perfect DC miniseries with Steve Lieber, Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen. (That series is allegedly an inspiration for Skyler Gisondo's upcoming Jimmy spinoff.) But Sex Criminals takes the top spot, so having him involved behind the scenes can only mean good things, whether he's fully serving as a credited writer or merely helping to put out storytelling fires that crop up.
Beyond Tze Chun, Kumail Nanjiana and Emily V. Gordon, the Sex Criminals team also consists of the following:
- Aeysha Carr, writer/producer for Government Cheese, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Woke
- Tiffany So, writer for Interior Chinatown, Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld
- Saba Saghafi, writer for Interior Chinatown, Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld
- Jason Kim, writer/producer for Barry, Love, Girls
Check out the Instagram post below to get a look at just how well (or otherwise) Fraction pulls off the Michelle Pfeiffer pose.
A post shared by Tze Chun (@thetzechun)
A photo posted by on
For those unaware, Sex Criminals kicks off when Suzie, a librarian who adores books far more than authority, meets and sleeps with Jon, an actor currently working at a bank. For reasons that are initially unclear, Suzie and Jon are able to freeze time whenever they have an orgasm, a power that is at first confusing, but soon becomes the crux of a plan to rob the bank where Jon works as a way to save Suzie's library. From there, the story goes all over the place, with Suzie and Jon's complicated realtionship anchoring the book's loopy, danger-filled, and extremely perverted shenanigans. First published in 2013, it lasted for 31 issues, as well as the "Sexual Gary Special" one-shot.
I cannot wait for more Sex Criminals updates, and if I ever find that all of my money and possessions have been suddenly stolen without me realizing anything was amiss, I'll know that someone in the real world actually does have Suzie and Jon's powers. That, or I accidentally went into someone else's house earlier that day.
With Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky serving as excutive producers, Sex Criminals will hopefully be everything I wanted and more when it starts streaming via Amazon Prime subscription at some point in the distant future.
