90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Latest Update On Lisa And Daniel Was A S--tshow, Literally

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Final Boarding Call." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

I'm not sure what qualifies as rock bottom in 90 Day Fiancé, but I think Lisa is about there after a disastrous Before The 90 Days episode with Daniel in Nigeria. The latest offering on the 2026 TV schedule was quite a s--tshow, and I mean that both metaphorically and extremely literally.

We just passed the year mark since I last wrote about poop in relation to 90 Day Fiancé, so I guess it was past time for it to come up again. Unfortunately, Lisa suffered what might be one of her worst moments air on cable television, and may have lost a relationship in addition to control of her bowels.

Lisa Had An Accident While Sharing The Bed With Daniel

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days opened up the episode with a very exhausted Lisa and Daniel, who were up all night after she had an accident. According to Lisa, something from the food upset her stomach, which led to her waking up to the discovery that she had liquid diarrhea all over the bed. The sheets, her clothes, and Daniel's clothes were all covered in it.

[Pause for time to run around the room screaming with one's eyes closed in an attempt to sandblast the memory from one's mind.)

Fortunately, TLC's producers spared us footage of the immediate aftermath (apparently, sex scenes are the line), but it was clear during the entire episode that she did not feel well. Lisa even declined to eat at dinner, out of direct fear that she might have another accident.

Lisa Told Daniel One Of Her Big Secrets, But Not The Other One

Lisa's stomach troubles likely factored into her lack of appetite, but I think it's fair to say she was also nervous to drop a big bombshell on her fiancé. She came clean to him about having previously been married five different times, and how she's still legally married to her last partner. Daniel was furious and couldn't even speak to her, and she didn't even get to the final part.

Daniel's reaction to the news made Lisa pull back on the reveal, and she told him that she'd previously been married to five men. Of course, 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days viewers know she's been a lesbian for the past 21 years. Rather than admit to Daniel that she was married to a woman, she let him believe the fifth partner was her husband.

Truthfully, I wondered just how much he might care about this. By his own admission, Daniel's love of Lisa is rooted in her ability to financially support him. That said, he seemed pretty disgusted about her lie and noted that seeing a married woman could get him shunned in his community. Is this going to end the relationship? Based on our research, it doesn't seem as though they're still together, but that's only speculation.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We'll see if Lisa comes clean to Daniel before the end of this season, or continues to tell half-truths until the relationship is completely gone.