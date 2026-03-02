Big Brother 27's Katherine Is Finally Opening Up About Why She Broke Up With Rylie, And Yikes

Rylie Jeffries made headlines in Season 27 of Big Brother for all the wrong reasons. While his Houseguests believed he'd be the most-beloved of the season, they weren't aware of the controversies that generated a lot of backlash from the fandom against him. Kathrine Woodman was caught in the crossfire, having started a relationship with him in the game, but is now speaking out about their breakup in a new interview.

Season 27 winner Ashley Hollis interviewed Katherine about her time on the show and also touched on her relationship with Rylie. Katherine talked about the relationship in broad strokes, beginning with fans pointing out what an unlikely pairing they were. Ahead of the game, she described herself as very liberal and progressive, and Rylie made it clear he was pretty conservative. To those fans who wondered how that worked out behind-the-scenes, she said this:

The conversations I had with him regarding that, it was very clear he had no idea what he was talking about. And by that, I mean he genuinely had nothing to say. I mean nothing. I was like, 'Ok, how do you feel about this?' And he'd go, 'Well how do you feel?' And I'd be like, 'I feel this way,' and he'd be like, 'Ok, I don't know enough about it. Sure. that...I never had real confirmation of certain things.

The answer seems to be that Katherine was never wholly sure Rylie changed any views she would've seen as controversial, and might've just been trying to appease her during their relationship. If they didn't share the same values or viewpoints, however, then why did they stay together?

Katherine explained that as well, and it ties back to comments she first made to CinemaBlend when we interviewed her at the time of her eviction. Here, she admitted that the relationship went on longer than it probably should've, mainly because she felt guilty leaving him in the midst of all the backlash he received:

Things weren't super great for a little bit, but I'm not gonna lie, the amount of hate that he got online when we first got in the house was not only an encouragement to be with him, but to stay with him. Because I felt very guilty for that. And I know it wasn't my place to take that on, but I did. And I was like, 'If we break up in two months or three months or four months, then it is going to look really bad still.'...I don't want to say that was the only reason that we ended up staying together for what ended up being I think, six months, but it definitely was a consideration.

I can understand the pressure not to play into the narrative of fans, especially when even Big Brother's Julie Chen Moonves was commenting on the relationship. Plus, I think it's fair to speculate she had conflicting feelings between what she felt for Rylie whilst playing the game, and then afterward, when she was up to speed on everything fans knew.

I do wonder if incoming Big Brother Houseguests who will be a part of Season 28 when it arrives on the 2026 TV schedule will take heed of Rylie and Katherine's situation as a warning. This is to say, just because a player isn't lying about their gameplay, it doesn't mean they're sharing all their secrets. It may not be in the spirit of spontaneous love, but maybe showmances shouldn't be a thing?

They often end in heartbreak, just ask Morgan Pope and Vince Panaro, who still seemingly haven't spoken since he left his girlfriend following their cheatmance. Sure, there are success stories, but more often than not, I'd advise any Houseguest to stay away from romance.

We still have some time before Big Brother Season 28, so maybe revisit Season 27 right now over on Paramount+. It's one of my favorite seasons of the modern era, even with the controversies involving Rylie.