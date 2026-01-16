Wait, Channing Tatum Peed On Amanda Seyfried On The Dear John Set?

Well, there’s no way around it; this is a wild story. It’s not every day you hear about an actor peeing on their co-star. It’s also not every day that you hear a story like this told in such a nonchalant way. However, Amanda Seyfried did both things as she recalled a story about the time Channing Tatum peed on her while they were working on the sneaky box office hit from 2010, Dear John.

Seyfried was asked to name one of her favorite BTS memories from a project she worked on during an interview with Deadline , and that’s how this wild tale from the set of Dear John came up. Noting that they had a “great time” making this romance, The Housemaid star said:

I don’t know if it’s my favorite, but it’s fun to talk about, because it just goes to show the relationship that I had with Channing Tatum on Dear John. He and I effed with each other the entire movie in a super, super fun way. He’s very, very funny, and we had a great time. He peed on my leg once, without me knowing.

The interviewer, relatably responded to that claim by saying, “Wait, what?” And in response, the Mean Girls actress recalled the full story. She did it quite calmly, and nonchalantly, I might add, explaining:

He peed on my leg on the beach, and I didn’t realize at first, and then I was like, ‘Oh, that’s why he’s standing so close to me. What the –.’ There was a coffee cup very close by, and a little bit got in the coffee cup, and he ran away as I was screaming. One of the makeup artists picked it up and was about to drink it, and I saved her.

I have so many questions. First of all, why did Tatum do this? Secondly, how else did these two mess with each other while working on Dear John? If this is just one tale of shenanigans from the set, I can’t imagine what the others are like.

I'd also like to point out that I'm happy the actress saved the makeup artist from accidentally drinking the liquid left from this crazy prank.

Now, this wild story is stirring up some memories for me. While Dear John wasn’t critically acclaimed , it was a box office hit, and as a Nicholas Sparks fan, I sure enjoyed it. Some also think it’s among Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried’s best movies , and, at least for me, it helped me become an even bigger fan of these actors.

While I obviously knew Seyfried from Mean Girls and Mamma Mia!, Dear John was just another movie that turned me into a big fan of hers. Now, I excitedly await her releases, because she really can do it all – I mean, take the list above and the fact that she starred in both The Housemaid and The Testament of Ann Lee last year as examples.

Meanwhile, I had watched Tatum in movies like Step Up and She’s the Man. So, I was thrilled to see him leading Dear John. Not too long after that, some of Channing Tatum’s best movies came out, like Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street. Since then, he’s starred in other great flicks, like The Lost City and Deadpool & Wolverine.