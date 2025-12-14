George Clooney Just Let Adam Sandler Know What ‘Fanny’ Means In The UK, And The Video Is Priceless

Apparently, even Adam Sandler, a man who has built an entire comedy empire on his juvenile humor, can still be surprised by crudeness, it seems. In a video that’s now making the rounds online, George Clooney casually drops a linguistic bombshell on Sandler by explaining what the word “fanny” actually means in the UK. Sandler’s reaction is priceless, and the surprise on his face says it all.

Americans may associate the term “fanny” with something harmless, as George Clooney explained. It’s a silly word often used to describe a person's bottom, which is why we call small pouches that sit across your waist “fannypacks.” Apparently, through his marriage to Amal Clooney, George learned that the Brits interpret the word incredibly differently, and it’s actually super crude. Its use would be enough to get some gasps on British TV.

Adam Sandler didn’t know this, and he had a delightfully surprised reaction when Clooney -- who he stars alongside in the 2025 movie release Jay Kelly -- told him. You can see the video from the BBC’s Instagram below:

A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1) A photo posted by on

I kind of love that even after years of making crude jokes on screen, and starring on SNL, arguably the most iconic sketch comedy show of all time, Sandler still wasn’t familiar with this English mistranslation across the pond. I wonder if the actor has used “fanny” in one of his films, and Brits thought the humor was far dirtier than it intended to be. I'm glad the Michael Clayton star clued his buddy in, as he may have possibly learned all of this the hard way.

The Sandman's reaction is also amazing. He wasn’t even completely shocked about the true crassness of the word. He was, in fact, absolutely delighted. The Happy Gilmore star even suggested that this new information will prompt him to use it more. This is so perfectly Adam Sandler.

More on George Clooney (Image credit: Peter Mountain/Netflix) Jay Kelly's Cheesecake Subplot Ties In With A Mistake George Clooney Made With Fuji Apples In Real Life: 'You Are Crazy!'

It's true that Sandler has taken a turn as an actor, taking on more serious films like Uncut Gems and more recently, Jay Kelly. Yet he has still maintained his love of comedy and the joy of a dirty joke. He’s a man of many talents, and I love that he hasn’t let go of his juvenile sense of humor.

Ultimately, the whole exchange is a perfect reminder of why Sandler has remained such a beloved presence in Hollywood for decades. Also, Clooney’s dry delivery and excited amusement makes the moment even more charming. It showcases their unexpectedly endearing chemistry as actors.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I can’t wait to see how the decades-spanning dynamic between Clooney and Sandler plays out in their latest movie. Also, this viral video reminds fans of Clooney’s suave wit, and I’d love to see these two do a proper comedy one day, Adam-Sander-style.

You can see George Clooney and Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly, which is currently streaming with a Netflix subscription. It nabbed some 2026 Golden Globe nominations, so make sure to check it out. For more information on other exciting titles available on the streamer this awards season, make sure to consult the 2025 Netflix release schedule.