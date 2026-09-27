Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Final HOH Part 3 Is Officially Set, But Who Is Taking Who?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, September 27th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 28 is winding down on the 2026 TV schedule, but we still have to see who will win that $750,000 grand prize. After hearing that Taylor Brown won Part 1 of Final HOH, fans waited to see if Rick Devens or Drew Campbell would clinch the final spot.

CinemaBlend was watching Big Brother online over the weekend and can now confirm who won Final HOH Part 2. Here's who is competing in Part 3 of finale night and will have a chance to choose who they take to the end of the game.

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(Image credit: CBS)

Taylor And Devens Will Compete In Part 3 Of The Final HOH

Devens came out on top in a competition with Drew, so it'll be him and Taylor battling it out on finale night on October 1st. I can't lie, I'm a bit surprised to hear Drew lost twice, but I do know he's been dealing with a knee injury that seemingly occurred during one of the recent competitions.

(Image credit: CBS)

Both Devens And Taylor Seem Committed To Taking Drew

Regardless of who wins this Final HOH competition, it looks like either competitor will take Drew to the end for different reasons. As for Devens, this comes down to a loyalty agreement between them and possibly a fear that he could lose to Taylor if Drew ended up voting for her after being cut by his "father."

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For Taylor, cutting Rick Devens would be the biggest final move she could make a case to the jury that she's worthy of winning Big Brother. Her latest wins proved she's not quite the floater the house claimed, as winning both the Final Four and the final HOH would be a huge addition to her resume.

As for Drew, it's looking more likely that he's guaranteed second place either way, which may have some wondering if he made the wrong call in cutting Dee Valladares over Devens. Personally, I don't think so, especially if the knee trouble would be a factor in either case. Drew had to comp out to go for the win against Dee and Taylor, or he'd be leaving the game in third place.

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As for who is winning, my general opinion is that if Devens is in the Final Two in any situation, he's getting the votes to win. Taylor will win if she takes Drew, and I don't think any amount of convincing from Devens is going to encourage her to pick him instead.

Tune in to CBS for the grand finale of Big Brother Season 28, and to see if another newbie wins it all, or a former Survivor legend becomes the face of a different reality competition show. I don't really have a preference. I'm just excited to see what happens!