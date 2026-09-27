Kim Kardashian Is Apparently Mulling A Major Business Move, And Lewis Hamilton Is Involved

Kim Kardashian seems to always be looking for new opportunities, whether that’s the energy drink company that had her and Khloé shopping at Target, new items and locations for her SKIMS clothing line or producing TV shows like Team Moms, which hit the 2026 TV schedule last week. So is it really a surprise that her relationship with Lewis Hamilton is also allegedly inspiring big ideas? Honestly, I’d expect nothing less.

According to alleged insiders, Kim Kardashian has aspirations of owning a Formula One team, and of course, she’d want her boyfriend to be involved. A source told In Touch:

Lewis is under contract with Ferrari until the end of 2027, but after that he’s free to do what he wants and Kim would like them to start their own team. She wants to immerse herself in his world and what better way to get into racing than to buy a team?

That’s certainly one way of looking at it! They definitely wouldn’t be the first power couple to help each other out with business ventures. For example, we’ve seen Scooter Braun reportedly influencing Sydney Sweeney’s career moves since they’ve been dating. And, while Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have seemingly kept their careers separate thus far, I can’t imagine she wouldn’t have a hand in helping him start a long career in Hollywood after football, if that’s what he wants.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Also, this is the Kardashian-Jenner family we’re talking about, and they're known for putting that “Kardashian-ized” touch on the projects of those close to them (even Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme). Besides, the source added:

Kim figures there’s no reason she can’t do it. She’s got the money.

We have to always take anonymous sources with a grain of salt, of course. However, it’s not all that unbelievable that Kim Kardashian would want to loop Lewis Hamilton into more career opportunities — especially in an area that he’s already so passionate about. The insider continued:

Kim really believes in Lewis. She doesn’t see why he should just remain a driver — she wants him to expand his vision.

As for whether or not Kardashian and Hamilton ever do start their own team, we’ll have to wait and see. The insider alleges that the F1 driver hasn’t committed to the idea yet, saying:

Lewis has not shut Kim’s idea down. But people in his world don’t think it would be a good move for him. There’s too much financial risk.

Honestly, I’ll have to take the source’s word on that one. I mean, with Kim Kardashian’s billion-dollar fortune and Lewis Hamilton having hundreds of millions of dollars to his own name, I'm having trouble fathoming how much money constitutes "too much financial risk."

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we wait to see what this celebrity couple cooks up in the business world, I know we’ll all be tuning in to see Kim Kardashian spill the Lewis Hamilton tea when The Kardashians Season 8 premieres Thursday, October 8 with a Hulu subscription. Her legal drama All’s Fair is also set to return in November.