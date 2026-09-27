Kim Kardashian Is Apparently Mulling A Major Business Move, And Lewis Hamilton Is Involved
This would be interesting.
Kim Kardashian seems to always be looking for new opportunities, whether that’s the energy drink company that had her and Khloé shopping at Target, new items and locations for her SKIMS clothing line or producing TV shows like Team Moms, which hit the 2026 TV schedule last week. So is it really a surprise that her relationship with Lewis Hamilton is also allegedly inspiring big ideas? Honestly, I’d expect nothing less.
According to alleged insiders, Kim Kardashian has aspirations of owning a Formula One team, and of course, she’d want her boyfriend to be involved. A source told In Touch:
That’s certainly one way of looking at it! They definitely wouldn’t be the first power couple to help each other out with business ventures. For example, we’ve seen Scooter Braun reportedly influencing Sydney Sweeney’s career moves since they’ve been dating. And, while Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have seemingly kept their careers separate thus far, I can’t imagine she wouldn’t have a hand in helping him start a long career in Hollywood after football, if that’s what he wants.
Also, this is the Kardashian-Jenner family we’re talking about, and they're known for putting that “Kardashian-ized” touch on the projects of those close to them (even Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme). Besides, the source added:
We have to always take anonymous sources with a grain of salt, of course. However, it’s not all that unbelievable that Kim Kardashian would want to loop Lewis Hamilton into more career opportunities — especially in an area that he’s already so passionate about. The insider continued:
As for whether or not Kardashian and Hamilton ever do start their own team, we’ll have to wait and see. The insider alleges that the F1 driver hasn’t committed to the idea yet, saying:
Honestly, I’ll have to take the source’s word on that one. I mean, with Kim Kardashian’s billion-dollar fortune and Lewis Hamilton having hundreds of millions of dollars to his own name, I'm having trouble fathoming how much money constitutes "too much financial risk."
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While we wait to see what this celebrity couple cooks up in the business world, I know we’ll all be tuning in to see Kim Kardashian spill the Lewis Hamilton tea when The Kardashians Season 8 premieres Thursday, October 8 with a Hulu subscription. Her legal drama All’s Fair is also set to return in November.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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