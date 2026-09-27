As Kaitlin Olson Shows Off Gorgeous High Potential Hair, I Can't Stop Laughing At Always Sunny Fans' Comments

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is currently in the midst of its fantastic 18th season, and while I can't imagine it'll top the premiere's creepster ventriloquist dummy or Frank marrying a corpse, the potential is always high for that to happen. Speaking of, star Kaitlin Olson has been pulling double duty promoting both the FX comedy and the impending third season of ABC's High Potential, which is set to debut in early 2027.

In August, the Emmy-nominated actress clued fans in on High Potential Season 3 going back into production, and more recently sparked excitement from "Morgadec" shippers with a shot alongside co-star Daniel Sunjata. Now, she's showing off her gorgeous hair transition from golden to strawberry blonde, and fans are absolutely loving it, with lots of genuine elation for the ABC dramedy's return.

Of course, Kaitlin Olson can't post anything online without the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fanbase latching onto it in one way or another. And in this case, the actress' pursed "duck" lips inspired more than a few fowl and funny comments referencing The Gang's go-to insult for her character Sweet Dee. Join me as I re-giggle over the responses below.

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"Go ducks" - @evanbannick616

"Looking so birdly" - @jeffwehrle

"Birds dont need filters" - @erin___everywhere

"BEAK!" @alwayssunnygifs

"Good looking bird 🤔" - @bo.jangs

"Would you look at the beak on that bird." - @c.harr15

"Bird of Paradise" - @jdiamond73

"From regular bird to swan" - @blondiebear622

"Dee’s a bird" - @isaleight

To be sure, Kaitlin Olson has long ago learned to appreciate fans screaming "Bird!" at her in public, since it's almost always shared with good intentions, and is proof of just how popular her character is. That said, High Potential was a gamechanger for her, in that the sharp and sassy procedural has earned her a fandom completely separate from the Always Sunny crowd. But the middle of that Venn diagram is growing all the time. (And I remain convinced that the network series made a bird reference of its own in Season 2.)

Props to this Always Sunny fan for dropping in a reference that had nothing to do with birds:

"Bravo, science b!tch 👏 😂🔥" - @realtruedrew

For context, that's in reference to the shorthand insult that stemmed from Mac's "Science is a liar sometimes" evolution arguments in Season 8's "Reynolds vs. Reynolds: The Cereal Defense."

While we're handing out props for things related to Sweet Dee that also involve court case names, I could not be more impressed by the detail laid out in this post below about the Looney Tunes movie Coyote vs. Acme, which apparently boasts a brilliant social media team.

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(Image credit: Kaitlin Olson Instagram Stories)

That is just genius for such a bird-brained joke, and it's the kind of thing that fans could easily go the rest of forever without realizing is a thing. Thankfully, we don't have to worry about that anymore. Now we just have to fight for Olson to get cast in a future Looney Tunes project. Feathered fingers crossed!

In the meantime, expect more High Potential updates as more filming happens, and keep watching It's Always Sunny on FX and FXX every Monday night at 10:00 p.m. ET.