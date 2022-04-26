Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Confirmed By Sony At CinemaCon

When Jason Reitman brought Ghostbusters back to theaters in 2021 for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, people wondered if it was going to be a one-and-done deal. He was continuing his father Ivan Reitman’s legacy, connecting the original characters to new characters introduced in the new sequel. There were teases in the end credits that Ernie Hudson might expand on the franchise, while bringing it back to New York City. Well, at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, Sony Pictures Chair of Motion Pictures Tom Rothman confirmed that in addition to Venom and The Equalizer sequels, Sony also will make another Ghostbusters movie.

Sony Pictures Entertainment kicked off CinemaCon 2022 with a complete look at its upcoming slate. After showing off the first reel of David Leitch’s Bullet Train, and the opening 15 minutes of the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , Sony Pictures’ Tom Rothman announced that amongst the studio’s plans for future movies, a Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel would be in the mix. Well, we ASSUME it’s a sequel to Afterlife. All that was said was the next Ghostbusters movie. So let’s leave the door open a crack that this could be a spinoff, prequel, or some other approach to the franchise.