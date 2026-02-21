I'm So Glad I Rewatched Jeremiah Johnson In 2026, And Not Just Because Of That Famous Robert Redford Meme

There is a good chance that most people don’t know the story behind a famous meme featuring a nod of approval by the late Robert Redford, and have no idea about the greatness that is Jeremiah Johnson. That’s a shame, because not only is this one of the late actor’s best movies, but it’s also a wonderful western film that withstood the test of time.

I recently went back and rewatched Sydney Pollack’s 1972 epic about a veteran of the Mexican War who decides to leave society behind to brave the elements as a trapper high up in the Rocky Mountains. This was an incredibly powerful and meaningful rewatch in 2026 for a variety of reasons, and not just because of that clip of Redford’s iconic smile and nod that has been shared countless times over the years. Let me explain…

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Despite Being Over 50 Years Old, This Movie Holds Up Really Well

I am not going to sit here and act like Jeremiah Johnson, a movie that came out more than 50 years ago, looks like it came out today. However, I also can’t sit here and say that this movie doesn’t hold up really well, especially on a technical level. Filmed in Panavision, Sydney Pollack’s film adaptation of the life and legacy of mountain man Jeremiah Johnson is epic in every sense of the word.

This movie is filled with incredible shots that make you feel like you’re right there with Redford’s character as he goes from an inexperienced trapper to a man in a bitter war against a vengeful Native American tribe. I’ve never experienced the life of a trapper living off the land high up in the mountains, but I felt like I was there, breathing the cold thin air with Johnson and trying to survive the harsh elements and even harsher locals. No need for the 4DX experience here, the visuals and scope of this western capture that enough already.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I’m Still Blown Away By Jeremiah Johnson’s Transformation

Before going into Jeremiah Johnson, it had been a good 15 years since I last saw it (I had a buddy in college who was obsessed with this movie). Though I did remember most of the broader details – man goes off into the mountains, tries to survive, ends up in a blood feud with a tribe – there was a lot about Johnson’s massive change and journey that I had simply forgotten about.

Sure, some aspects of this movie haven’t aged well (painting a white actress’ face so she looks more Native American being the biggest), but the protagonist’s journey to leave society and the “civilized” world behind for a simpler and more meaningful experience is something that should be championed. The resilience and drive of the human spirit are explored multiple times through the stories of various people attempting to survive the harsh and unforgiving nature of the wilderness.

If you’ve never seen Jeremiah Johnson or it’s been so long that you forgot what happens, you can stream this classic Robert Redford movie with a Kanopy account. Just make sure you have a library card, pilgrim.

Stream Jeremiah Johnson on Kanopy.