The Housemaid Movie Made Me Realize The Story Is A Twisted Fairy Tale, Let Me Explain

I really enjoyed The Housemaid book. Therefore, I was looking forward to watching the movie. It was one of my main book-to-screen adaptations that I could not wait to watch. However, I did wait. I only recently saw it.

I know there are many differences between the movie and the book. However, I think it’s a fairly faithful adaptation, at least in terms of the major elements. Therefore, I enjoyed the movie almost as much as the book. The film also made one particular piece of the story stand out more. The Housemaid is basically a twisted fairytale.

Warning: The Housemaid movie and book spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

The Housemaid Explores Why Cinderella's Story May Not Be Ideal

The Housemaid reminds me of the classic Cinderella story. It’s the idea of a young woman being saved by a handsome prince. The woman is Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and the prince is Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). We never learn what happens to Cinderella after the happily ever after, but we doubt the prince becomes a psychopath who tortures and torments Cinderella. If he does, this puts all those great Cinderella adaptations into question.

However, the concept of the Cinderella story has always been idolized. People love the idea of a handsome man coming around and sweeping someone away from a life of misfortune. The Housemaid plays on that idea but flips it on its head. Andrew is not the prince who is promised. He’s a nightmare.

Nina’s story is unfortunately a reality that many people face. They meet a man who seems perfect, but then he abuses them in various ways. The Housemaid is a film about the emotional and physical damage of domestic abuse, and that’s why playing on the concept of the Cinderella story makes it such a stronger message.

Many want the story of an attractive guy saving them, but what happens when he traps you in an even worse life and situation?

It Breaks Down The Prince Charming Myth

Everyone loves and wants Andrew. He’s handsome, seems nice, and is rich. He appears to be the perfect guy. However, if you look closer, you notice some less-than-princely qualities. He’s basically a nepo baby with mommy issues..

He is not that great when you look past the surface level. However, most people only see the good looks, money, and nice guy persona. Many people also seem like the ideal partner until the masks start to fall. Their partners learn more about their true intentions.

So many people look great on paper, but in practice are a mess. The Housemaid emphasizes not putting anyone on a pedestal. No one will be as great as they seem in the beginning. You can either love who they actually are or release them to find someone else who can love them fully.

Hopefully, most people learn not to idolize their toxic or emotionally damaging mates. Andrew is an extreme example of this concept. He’s not only far from being a prince, but he’s psychotic. The perfect partner doesn’t exist, but hopefully, they aren’t a monster who keeps you hostage and ruins your reputation.

Good guys exist, but there are no perfect princes.

The Housemaid Is A Complicated Rags To Riches Storyline That Emphasizes Making Your Own Way

Nina is a smart, capable woman who doesn’t need Andrew, but he enters her life at a time when she’s especially vulnerable. This allows her to ignore some red flags. She also wants to believe that good things are finally happening. Nina goes from barely getting by to being the wife of a rich man. It’s a classic rags-to-riches story. Unlike Cinderella, she isn’t completely down on her luck.

However, she’s desperate enough to only see the good in Andrew at the start of their relationship. Millie (Sydney Sweeney) also becomes a victim of the desire for a better life. Andrew seems like the perfect guy because of how he treats Nina, who seems crazy. Andrew seems great, but he engages in some bad behavior.

He easily cheats on Nina, so that should have immediately let Millie know that he’s not this dream man. However, Millie may be more seduced by the lifestyle he can provide than the man himself. She’s been through a lot, and she’s still young, so it’s easy to see how a man such as Andrew could seem like a great option. His money plays a huge role in his appeal.

Nina and Millie go from riches to rags, but they likely live happier, healthier lives than they did with Andrew. Sometimes it’s better to take the long road to success if it means freedom.

It Has Many Cinderella Aspects, Including Wicked Mothers

Andrew’s mother is a stand-in for the wicked stepmother. We know that most of Andrew’s problems revolve around her. It’s also implied that she abused him as a child. He internalized that abuse and became just like her.

Then you have the other rich women who gossip and judge Nina. Those could be substitute stepsisters. The other fascinating way Cinderella and The Housemaid are alike is that the servants help Nina escape her abuser, just as they help Cinderella make it to the ball.

Enzo (Michele Morrone) plays a huge role in helping Nina escape Andrew. Millie is also the one who acts as the biggest piece in destroying Andrew. She’s Nina’s fairy godmother in a way (who isn’t technically a servant but kind of, as her main goal is to help Cinderella). There are also moments in the film, like Millie getting to dress up, that have the whole fairytale angle but without the fairytale ending.

The Film Works Better To Convey This Idea Than The Book, But The Book Sells Other Parts Better

The Housemaid had to make some changes to make the movie work. Some of them don’t necessarily succeed. For example, Andrew isn’t as obviously nefarious in the book as he is in the movie. You sense his deception from the start. He is harder to get a read on in the book.

I like the book Andrew better because if you’re not paying attention, he may trick you too. I never felt that with the movie version. However, I didn’t really connect the idea of a twisted fairytale and The Housemaid until watching the movie.

The glamour of this lifestyle works best on screen. You also notice how Nina’s story is the classic Cinderella story, but in a dark way. It’s a cautionary tale to not trust men who seem too good.

I can’t wait to watch The Housemaid sequel and see if Nina’s story continues in some way.