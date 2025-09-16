Oscar-Winning Filmmaker And Actor Robert Redford Is Dead At 89

Those in the film industry have a way of affecting audiences, and becoming part of their lives forever. Oscar-winning director Robert Redford definitely that that type of legacy, even being named one of Time's 100 more influential people in the world. And his generations of fans are collectively mourning, as Redford has died at the age of 89. Let's break it all down.

This news comes to us from the New York Times, which has written a long story about Redford's life and death. That outlet learned of his passing from Cindi Berger, the chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK. She claimed that he died peacefully in his sleep, but didn't offer an official cause of death. He is survived by two children, his wife Sibylle Szaggars, and a number of seven grandchildren.

Redford leaves behind a legacy, including a wildly successful acting career. He was one of Hollywood's leading man for years, with roles in projects like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were, and Out of Africa. He was able to succeed in both action and dramas, and was nominated for an Oscar for The Sting. Younger audiences might recognize him from the following meme, a GIF of him nodding in the Western Jeremiah Johnson that has gone viral on social media. Additionally, fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall his role in the as Alexander Pierce (streaming with a Disney+ subscription).

Eventually Redford began working as a filmmaker, making his debut in 1980's American People. It was a wild success, winning for Oscars, including Best Director. From there on he'd work on more acclaimed titles as a filmmaker, such as The Natural, Quiz Show, and The Horse Whisperer. His last full-length directorial effort was The Company You Keep, which he also starred in opposite Shia LaBeouf.

Aside from his work as director, producer, and actor, Robert Redford also leaves behind a legacy of advocacy work, as well as involvement in politics. He famously supported LGBTQ+ right, Native American rights, and environmentalism. He also supported both democrats and republicans throughout the years, including openly criticizing Donald Trump in recent years.

As previously mentioned, the cause of Redford's death has not yet been revealed to the general public. Those closely following the actor/filmmaker's life will recall he's had some medical issues, including primary sclerosing cholangitis, which resulted in him getting multiple liver transplants.

There were some notable medical issues in Redford's family, with his son James dying in 2020 at the age of 58 to bile duct cancer. He also lost his son Scott to sudden infant death syndrome at just two months old.

Our thoughts are with Robert Redford's family and generations of fans during this difficult time. And we encourage cinephiles to explore his resume and re-watch the beloved films he's brought to life as both a director and actor.