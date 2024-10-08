The Gladiator 2 Popcorn Bucket Has Dropped, And I Am Indeed Entertained

Friends, Roman aficionados, countrymen… lend me your concessions! Just when you thought Gladiator II’s arrival on the 2024 movie schedule couldn’t get cooler, the hype is about to get a bit more intense. That’s because the same box office year that brought you Deadpool & Wolverine’s lewd popcorn bucket and that disturbing Alien: Romulus collectible is also going to introduce some colossal pieces you may want to keep on your shelves at home. And yes, I am indeed entertained by this latest offering.

Regal Cinemas has announced its Gladiator II campaign will include not only a popcorn bucket, but also a collectible cup; both of which will wear the helmet that Maximus Decimus Meridius himself wore in the past. As you can see in the announcement shared below from the company’s social media presence, it’s pretty awesome to look at:

A post shared by Regal (@regalmovies) A photo posted by on

If you didn’t hear Denzel Washington’s laugh from the first Gladiator II trailer ringing in your ears after seeing those beauties, I don’t know if you’re hyped enough for this movie. We've already seen Paul Mescal’s grown up version of Lucius take on the armor of his long dead mentor, and I could have sworn I’d seen photos/footage of him wearing this helmet as well.

In any case, having a popcorn bucket and cup that invoke that imagery is another fantastic piece to the puzzle that is this long awaited legacy-quel. What's more, the design looks pretty solid too. I'd presume the helmet lifts up for easy access to the hot buttered delight in that popcorn vessel. Which, to be honest, removes a potential source of awkwardness we've seen with both the Dune: Part Two and Venom: The Last Dance variants of this new and trendy accessory.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / DreamWorks Pictures)

So furthering that iconography in an official tie-in you could snag at the snack bar just makes sense. Having a popcorn bucket and cup that invoke that imagery is another fantastic piece to the puzzle that is this long awaited legacy-quel's promotional efforts. It actually reminds me of Connie Nielsen’s Gladiator II remarks that promise Sir Ridley Scott’s new picture will be a “magnificent spectacle.”

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

With the footage that we’ve seen, and this proof that even sequels to prestige pictures can be roped into the popcorn bucket craze, I’m even more convinced of the power of those two words. So if anyone else wants to get a little more hyped up about Lucius' journey ahead, you can feel free to get in line behind me, at the concession stand.

Gladiator II takes up arms and delivers another historical beat down on November 22nd, only in theaters. Those of you with a Paramount+ subscription who want to revisit the original Gladiator in its current streaming home, we salute you.