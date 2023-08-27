Why Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal Hasn't Felt The Need To Reach Out To Russell Crowe
Is he not entertained... over the thought of Russell Crowe's hypothetical opinions?
After years of anticipation, Gladiator 2 is finally happening, and many seem excited over the prospect of another Ridley Scott-directed historical drama set to the backdrop of ancient Rome. Viewers won’t see Russell Crowe’s Maximus leading the narrative, though, for reasons obvious to those who’ve seen the hit 2000 film. Taking over as the lead will be Lucius, who’s played by rising star Paul Mescal. The actor certainly has some big shoes to fill as leading man, and one may wonder if he’s reached out to Crowe for guidance. Well, Mescal hasn’t felt compelled to do that, and he explained just why.
It goes without saying that Russell Crowe received worldwide acclaim for his performance in the original film. The physicality and complexities he brought to Maximus were impeccable and, for his efforts, Crowe received the Oscar for Best Actor. All in all, his role in the Best Picture winner essentially solidified him as a Hollywood heavyweight. With all of that in mind, one would think Paul Mescal would be somewhat intimidated by the thought of meeting with him. Based on the comments he shared with Esquire, nervousness doesn’t seem to be what’s driving his hesitation, however. It seems it more so has to do with the nature of Mescal’s role:
That line of thinking is understandable, as it wouldn’t make sense for him to reach out if there aren’t many commonalities between the two characters. At the very least though, I’d still reach out to the A Beautiful Mind star just to hear some sweet-behind-the-scenes stories. It may be best that the Aftersun star doesn’t hit up Russell Crowe, because he’s received a lot of Gladiator 2 questions already. Crowe, in his humorous way, actually dropped an F-bomb over having to field so many queries even though he knows nothing about the movie. He’s also not entertained over the notion of not being a part of it, but he seems confident that Ridley Scott will tell another compelling tale.
Lucius – the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla – was introduced as a child in the first movie. In it, he idolized the late Maximus, who died following his fateful fight with Commodus. Little is known about Lucius’ standing by the events of the sequel, though there are plenty of rumors flying. Because Paul Mescal has been working out and eating well amid production, some believe his character will gear up to fight in the coliseum at some point. As mentioned by Esquire, it’s even rumored that Lucius will be revealed as Maximus’ illegitimate son. Don’t expect Mescal to confirm anything though, as he tip-toed around that question while sharing a non-spoilery take on the sequel:
Despite the intense level of secrecy surrounding the production, there are details we do know about Gladiator 2. Ridley Scott has assembled a stacked cast that includes Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal. The film, which picks up decades after its predecessor, will also include a few legacy characters. Specifically, Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla, Derek Jacobi’s Gracchus and Djimon Hounsou’s Juba.
The historical epic is currently still slated for release on November 22 as part of the 2024 movie schedule. That wait could end up being even longer depending on how long the Hollywood strikes last. In the meantime, I’d be curious to see whether Paul Mescal and Russell Crowe do get in contact or ever cross paths. And when the blockbuster finally opens, I’d love to know if Crowe sees it and whether he’s left entertained.
In the meantime, you can stream Gladiator using a Prime Video subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann