Russell Crowe Is Constantly Asked About Gladiator 2, And This Time He Offered An F-Bomb-Oriented Response

Russell Crowe is considered to be one of Hollywood's great actors, and he's also earned a reputation for not mincing words when it comes to a particular subject. Despite having greatly mellowed out at this point, it seems that even after all these years, one thing can still ignite his somewhat fiery personality: questions about Ridley Scott’s longtime in-development, Gladiator 2 . According to the Oscar winner, he's constantly asked about the follow-up and, this time, he has an f-bomb-filled response to those dying to know about the sequel.

At the Karlovy Vary Film Festival ( via Variety ), Russell Crowe once again faced inquiries about the long-rumored sequel to his 2000 epic historical drama. The typically candid actor didn't hesitate when expressing his frustration. In response to the journalists, the Nice Guys actor unleashed a colorful profanity-laden wisecrack, stating:

They should be fucking paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in. It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me in my life.

The A Beautiful Mind star's brutally honest and expletive reaction clearly reflects his annoyance at being repeatedly questioned about a project in which he has no involvement. However, he did admit to a certain nostalgic sentiment, acknowledging the original film's impact on his life.

Despite his initial frustration, Russell Crowe seemed to regain his composure and offered a more tempered response when pressed further on the subject. He clarified that he was out of the loop regarding any details surrounding the production, including the Gladiator 2 cast and plot:

I don’t know anything about the cast, I don’t know anything about the plot. I am dead! But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can’t think of this movie being anything other than spectacular.

More on Gladiator (Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures) Gladiator: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts From Russell Crowe's Epic Movie

Fans of the original flick have long been clamoring for a sequel, hoping to revisit the thrilling world of ancient Rome. While plot details are scarce, what we know about the follow-up to Ridley Scott's epic is that the iconic director will return to helm the project, which is slated for the tail end of the 2024 movie schedule .

While Russell Crowe won't be making an appearance (unless he returns as a ghost, considering his character's fate in the first film), the sequel boasts an impressive ensemble of talented actors. It was revealed earlier this year that Paul Mescal, acclaimed for his role in Aftersun, would lead the cast as Lucius , the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Additionally, Pedro Pascal, known for his roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Furthermore, Denzel Washington, a two-time Oscar winner, has reunited with Scott for the project.

The Pope’s Exorcist performer might not be returning to the coliseum, but he has been actively engaged in other projects. He is set to join Sony's universe of Spider-Man characters by way of the film Kraven the Hunter. Additionally, Crowe will appear in both The Georgetown Project and Nuremberg. So he's got plenty of other things on his plate and surely doesn't want to entertain any more queries about potentially being involved in the long-awaited sequel.