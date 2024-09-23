Gladiator II’s Connie Nielsen Talks Reuniting With Ridley Scott And Stepping Back Into A Colosseum 25 Years Later, And I’m Getting So Pumped For This Film
The long awaited sequel continues to sound like a reunion among old friends.
On a special point that lands towards the end of the 2024 movie schedule, strength and honor await a new generation. As Gladiator II is getting set to step back into the Colosseum this fall, there’s going to be a lot of stories about director Ridley Scott’s skills behind the camera.
But if there’s any member of the Gladiator II cast that has quite possibly the best stories about the franchise, it’d have to be returning actor Connie Nielsen. Her latest comments about reuniting with Scott and his legendary creation have me even more excited to see this long awaited legacy-quel.
Speaking with EW about reprising the role of Lucilla, Nielsen provided a fantastic picture of what it was like to be on the actual set of this long-developing follow-up. Keeping that in mind, take a look at the first piece of the Gladiator II gushing:
As someone familiar with Connie Nielsen’s favorite Gladiator memory, this story absolutely tracks. In the modern leg of Ridley Scott’s career, the man has always mixed very practical delights along with CGI tricks and treats mixed in. The director has a pretty steady hand when it comes to knowing what to keep and what to ditch, which can be seen in some of the scenes and creatures that Scott has tweaked/deleted from pictures like Prometheus, and yes, even Gladiator.
Without being able to balance the “magnificent spectacle” of Gladiator II, or any other project he’s tackled throughout his career, Alien’s director wouldn’t have the reputation he currently enjoys. Further testimonials from the set of his would-be 2024 hit can attest to that much, as further comments from Connie Nielsen explain the purpose it all serves:
Ridley Scott didn’t have to make Gladiator II, and the man himself understands that quite keenly. But now that we’ve seen not only Gladiator II’s first trailer, but also learned about Scott’s demands for making the sequel, there's no denying that this is the only way the next chapter should have happened. With the tightrope between the action of CGI and practical being walked finely yet again, the hype surrounding making the movie is primed to translate into rather promising results.
Considering that the finished product can still wow Connie Nielsen 25 years after making the original picture, it’s a good sign that us fans should be preparing to be similarly impressed. With that in mind, here's a friendly reminder that Gladiator II’s release date is November 22nd, and you can currently stream the previous entry by using your Paramount+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.