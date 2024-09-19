Ridley Scott Had One Major Condition For Making Gladiator II, And I’m Glad That It Worked Out

Sequels are tricky business, especially if you are Ridley Scott working on Gladiator II. By now, many fans are aware of the upcoming sequel to one of the best movies of the 2000s and its stacked cast that includes Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, and Pedro Pascal. However, the question remains, how do you capture the same magic the iconic film did 24 years later? Well, Ridley Scott had one condition for making this sequel happen, and it’s a no-brainer.

So far, it’s been revealed that Gladiator II will feature a time jump of about 25 years, that picks up with Paul Mescal’s Lucius Verus, son of Lucilla, in North Africa. That’s quite far removed from our original setting. And there’s really only one arena where action and bloodshed of this nature can take place. However, don't worry about that. In an interview with our sister site Total Film , the Alien filmmaker said one major factor was non-negotiable for the sequel: he had to return to Rome. The director said:

You go through all the questions. Can I go back to Rome? Can I go into the Colosseum again? Because we did that with Russell [Crowe]. And the answer is: you better be in the Colosseum because it’s called Gladiator. I don’t know how you do it without going back into the Colosseum, otherwise there’s no point in doing it.

If there’s anyone I trust to get the job done, it’s Ridley Scott, but I’m really glad this plot detail worked out. It might seem like a given, but there was no guarantee when it came to returning to the same arena seeing as it's a major historical site.

The original Gladiator ended with our star, Russell Crowe’s Maximus, dead. Apparently, the 23-year gap between the making of the two films was due to a bit of writer’s block as well. Where do you go with your main character dead? How do you get back to the arena?

Obviously, they got that sorted, but we will have to wait until Gladiator II's premiere on the 2024 movie schedule in November to see the full result. However, we can be sure about one thing after watching the Gladiator sequel's trailer , when it comes down to the nitty gritty details, the Blade Runner director spared no expense. Authenticity is the name of the game with the Napoleon director, especially when it comes to telling stories that take place in historical settings.

Gladiator II’s new villain Joseph Quinn said it was “nuts” to work on such a realistic set of that size and scale. Also, not only will we find our way back to the infamous center of the Roman Empire, but our new gladiators, Mescal and Pedro Pascal, will find themselves back in the Colosseum too. And trust me, our stars took their roles seriously by getting absolutely shredded for this battle.

Gladiator II promises to be even more action-packed than the original, as it's mixing practical action with some newer AI techniques (mostly for the already famous rhino) .

After all, with a sequel, you want to capture the same energy, not make an exact replica. I mean, no one can exactly recreate the dynamic between Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, but I trust the Aftersun star and Stranger Things actor will put their own spin on the fated Gladiator relationship.

With all the behind-the-scenes looks, the incredible director who was committed to his vision for the film and the staked cast, I don’t see how this movie could be bad.