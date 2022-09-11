'Glass Onion' Is Better Than 'Knives Out' | Spoiler-Free Video Review | TIFF 2022

Daniel Craig is back a second time as Benoit Blanc in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' which premiered for the first time at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Watch as CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell discusses Craig's stellar performance, not to mention his stacked cast of co-stars, which makes this entry even better than the original.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

01:04 - Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc Is Back

03:55 - Even Better Than The Original

07:32 - Star Rating & Outro