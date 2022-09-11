'Glass Onion' Is Better Than 'Knives Out' | Spoiler-Free Video Review | TIFF 2022
Watch our review of Daniel Craig's second run as Benoit Blanc.
Daniel Craig is back a second time as Benoit Blanc in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' which premiered for the first time at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Watch as CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell discusses Craig's stellar performance, not to mention his stacked cast of co-stars, which makes this entry even better than the original.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:04 - Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc Is Back
03:55 - Even Better Than The Original
07:32 - Star Rating & Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
