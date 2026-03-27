Glen Powell Is Apparently In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, And His Announcement Is Bonkers

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie just confirmed that Star Fox's Fox McCloud is in the movie, after rumors circulated on the internet about his involvement. That was exciting alone, but not nearly as exciting as the A-lister Nintendo and Illumination tapped to voice the character. That's because Glen Powell will apparently voice the space maverick, and his announcement video celebrating it is completely bonkers.

Powell, the latest big-name celebrity to join Nintendo's animated universe, cryptically shared the announcement over on Instagram. Check it out below, and see him wearing the iconic Star Fox vest while doing his best impression of mimicking someone frantically trying to complete a level on Super Mario Bros.:

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) A photo posted by on

If that weren't exciting enough, it appears Glen Powell is well-versed in the lore, based on his caption referencing the iconic Star Fox 64 meme "Do a barrel roll." I mean, obviously, someone on his team could've told him to say that, but given he's in his late 30s, I'd bet on the fact that he played the game back in the day.

Article continues below

More On The Super Mario Galaxy Movie The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Gave The Men The Chance To Method Dress For Once (And Let’s-A-Go!)

It's also exciting that Illumination was able to get Powell because of his connection to the hit movie Top Gun: Maverick. Not that it's necessary, but they found someone who played a pilot in another movie to play a space pilot in this movie, which will surely help the audience unfamiliar with the Star Fox games remember (or figure out) what the character is about.

Powell's casting as Fox McCloud is a big one, and leads me to wonder whether this means Nintendo is considering a spin-off Star Fox movie. I would love to see an upcoming video game adaptation of the space adventure games, perhaps with a bit more edge than what the Super Mario Bros. franchise can provide.

I also have to wonder whether this adds any weight to the growing speculation that Illumination and Nintendo are ultimately planning a Super Smash Bros. movie that combines all the characters for one big adventure? We also learned the Pikmin franchise will be represented in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and a live-action Legend of Zelda movie is in development. So, it feels like anything could be possible.

It seems like Nintendo is rapidly introducing many of its beloved characters to the silver screen, though there are still many big names like Kirby and Samus Aran left off the list. Rosalina voice actress Brie Larson was touted for years as a perfect choice to play Samus, so I'm crossing my fingers that her working relationship with the game company eventually leads to her becoming the live-action space bounty hunter. Ugh, I can't wait to see where all of this is eventually headed.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, I'm just content to see Glen Powell is likely playing Fox in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which comes out on April 1st. I need to go ahead and purchase my tickets, because I have a feeling this sequel is going to be another billion-dollar box office pull once again.