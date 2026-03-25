The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Gave The Men The Chance To Method Dress For Once (And Let’s-A-Go!)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is about to power up the 2026 movie schedule, and its cast of voice actors are in full promo mode. During a recent stop at Nintendo’s Museum for a special event, the group showed up ready to sell the film, but they also ended up doing something a little unexpected. The guys leaned into method dressing. And yes, “Let’s-a-go,” because I’m absolutely here for it.

Universal Pictures even shared a video on its official Instagram from the visit, which you can check out below, featuring the full cast having a blast with the setup. Everyone looks great, and I do have to give a quick nod to Anya Taylor-Joy and her subtle Princess Peach-coded pink top. But the real headline here is that the guys are finally getting in on the method-dressing fun, and honestly, it works way better than it has any right to.

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Getting to see some of Hollywood’s guys step into the method dressing space, even in a more relaxed, playful way, feels like a nice change of pace. At the Nintendo Museum stop, Jack Black, who voices Bowser, showed up in a loud flame-print shirt that is about as on-brand as it gets for a fire-breathing villain.

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Charlie Day kept things equally on-theme with a perfectly Luigi-coded green-and-striped shirt. Then there’s Chris Pratt, who went a bit more subtle, layering a jacket over a shirt covered in classic Mario characters.

Now, who had the best fit of this crew? Keegan-Michael Key. He was rocking mushroom socks for Toad. No notes. Perfect execution. Plus, we’ve got Donald Glover stepping in as Yoshi, keeping it simple with a cool, clean green look that still gets the point across. It’s low-key, but it works.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Now, let’s be honest, method dressing has mostly been the domain of actresses lately. Think Zendaya channeling Prince for The Drama, or Margot Robbie fully committing to Barbiecore a few years ago and more recently pivoting into Wuthering Heights mode. Even Halle Bailey leaned into Ariel-inspired looks during The Little Mermaid run. It’s become part of the fun, a way to blur the line between actor and character without it feeling like full-on cosplay.

If we’re expanding the Method Dressing Hall of Fame, Lindsay Lohan deserved a spot too. When she was promoting Freakier Friday, she didn’t just dress on theme but leaned fully into nostalgia. From Barbiecore moments to subtle nods to The Parent Trap, she clearly had fun with it, but that lavender dress paired with a guitar-shaped purse at the UK premiere was the standout. It was a direct callback to the original Freaky Friday, hitting that sweet spot where the reference felt obvious but still stylish rather than costume-y.

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For years, method dressing has been dominated by women turning press tours into full-on fashion moments. But if this Super Mario Galaxy Movie stop is anything to go by, the guys might finally be catching up, or at least starting to.