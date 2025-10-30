Wait, Is Nintendo Planning A Super Mario Bros. Shared Universe (Including An Avengers-Esque Event)?

Nintendo has been behind beloved video games for decades, but now the company had expanded into the movie space. Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie brought game-accurate characters to the big screen, and is one of the best video game movies in recent memory. It's sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is already on the way, and a new rumor claims that an entire shared universe might be coming together. And that includes its own Avengers-esque crossover event.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a billion-dollar hit in theaters, and can currently be re-watched with an Amazon Prime subscription. Following the sequel announcement and chatter about a Donkey Kong movie, a report from scooper MTTSH claims that that a full cinematic universe is being formed. And after Luigi's Mansion, Donkey Kong, and Princess Peach films the characters will all collide in a giant Super Smash Bros. event. I don't know if this is legit, but now I really hope it is.

The Super Smash Bros. franchise dates back to 1999, and is a fighting game full of video game characters from Nintendo's catalogue. So if the studio is trying to build up to an Aveengers-level crossover, it makes sense that Smash would be the way to do it.

We should probably take this report with a grain of salt for the time being, and look to some official news from Nintendo and/or Illumination. Right now the only future title that's been officially confirmed is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will presumably bring the character Rosalina into the fray. So even if the aforementioned titles are in early development, it'll presumably be years before we see them on the big screen.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

If a cinematic universe is formed and Super Smash Bros. movie is being planned for an Avengers-style event, I have one big question: does this mean other characters from Nintendo lore could appear? That is what the games are based on; seeing Mario and his friends fight the likes of Pikachu, Star Fox, Metroid's Samus, and more. This would be a thrilling concept for gamers, although I have to wonder if it would be less appealing to casual fans. After all, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was made to be family- friendly.

Additionally, I have to wonder about the possible legal troubles into making a Smash movie thats accurate to the games. While the characters all come from Nintendo games, there are different artists involved in each title. Would they each have to sign off for a crossover to happen? My head is spinning at just the thought of it.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will hit theaters on April 3rd as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get information about whether or not this shared universe is happening sooner rather than later.