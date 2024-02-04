Glen Powell Didn't Hold Back On His Mom After She Called Him A 'Little Douchey'
Ouch. Glen's mom is cold-blooded!
Following 2022’s record-breaking hit Top Gun: Maverick and this year's blockbuster rom-com revival Anyone But You, Glen Powell’s star is rising. It's easy for someone who's on the rise to get a big head but, luckily for the Set it Up alum, his mother, Cindy, recently called him a "little douchey," hilariously bringing him back down to earth. The actor didn't hold back on his response to his mother either. Honestly, this whole interaction is too good, so let’s take a look at how it played out.
Glen Powell’s Mom Calls His Fit A “Little Douchey”
During an interview with E! News, the Hidden Figures veteran shared how his family, especially his mother, helps him stay grounded as his fame grows. At the Sundance premiere of his new film, Hit Man, he explained that his relatives keep him “humble” since celebrity can change for a person at different points in time. He revealed to the outlet:
According to the Devotion actor, his mother’s response brought him back down to earth whenever he tried out a new look. As he amusingly told it:
I didn't even know people were still popping collars in 2024. Good call by Mrs. Powell. But, of course, even a delightfully sweet jab like that doesn't go unanswered.
The Actor Doesn’t Hold Back When Responding To His Mom
The Dark Knight Rises alum took to his X account and shared that article that revealed his mother's wise words of caution about being "douchey." Being true to his playful personality, he made a joke and poked fun at his mother. The Everybody Wants Some!! star wrote:
Hey, it’s never too early to be on the lookout for a good nursing home, or as Tony Soprano might say: “It’s not a nursing home. It's a retirement community!” I hope someone gets this reference. (Maybe I need a nursing home.)
It’s All in Good Fun
Indeed, the playful exchanges between the mother and son are all in good spirits. The Expendables alum clarified that, despite the teasing, his family remains his most significant source of support. This is probably why his parents had a small cameo in Anyone But You. Moreover, during the last Christmas holidays, his entire family dressed up as Buddy the Elf and took to the streets of New York City to show their support for his then-upcoming film. Clearly, they know how to have a great time together and enjoy supporting their child. The 10 Days performer further elaborated:
Glen Powell has a pretty big 2024 movie schedule ahead of him. He's the star of the upcoming Netflix movie Hit Man, which will land on streaming on June 7th. All you’ll need is a Netflix subscription to enjoy. He will also lead the standalone Twister sequel alongside Daisy Edgar Jones. So we can likely expect the Scream Queens veteran’s fame to continue to ascend but, luckily for him, he has his mom in his corner to keep his “douchey” tendencies in check all the while.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee