Glen Powell Didn't Hold Back On His Mom After She Called Him A 'Little Douchey'

Following 2022’s record-breaking hit Top Gun: Maverick and this year's blockbuster rom-com revival Anyone But You , Glen Powell’s star is rising. It's easy for someone who's on the rise to get a big head but, luckily for the Set it Up alum, his mother, Cindy, recently called him a "little douchey," hilariously bringing him back down to earth. The actor didn't hold back on his response to his mother either. Honestly, this whole interaction is too good, so let’s take a look at how it played out.

Glen Powell’s Mom Calls His Fit A “Little Douchey”

During an interview with E! News , the Hidden Figures veteran shared how his family, especially his mother, helps him stay grounded as his fame grows. At the Sundance premiere of his new film, Hit Man, he explained that his relatives keep him “humble” since celebrity can change for a person at different points in time. He revealed to the outlet:

Obviously sometimes you don't realize the changes that are happening, but often your mother is the first person to realize that the temperature has changed a little.

According to the Devotion actor, his mother’s response brought him back down to earth whenever he tried out a new look. As he amusingly told it:

You know you go for style moments every once in awhile, like popping my collar she [his Mom] keeps trying to take down my collar. She's like, 'Glen, you know, could look a little douchey.'

I didn't even know people were still popping collars in 2024. Good call by Mrs. Powell. But, of course, even a delightfully sweet jab like that doesn't go unanswered.

The Actor Doesn’t Hold Back When Responding To His Mom

The Dark Knight Rises alum took to his X account and shared that article that revealed his mother's wise words of caution about being "douchey." Being true to his playful personality, he made a joke and poked fun at his mother. The Everybody Wants Some!! star wrote:

Anyone have good nursing home recommendations? I feel like it’s time.

Hey, it’s never too early to be on the lookout for a good nursing home, or as Tony Soprano might say: “It’s not a nursing home. It's a retirement community!” I hope someone gets this reference. (Maybe I need a nursing home.)

It’s All in Good Fun

Indeed, the playful exchanges between the mother and son are all in good spirits. The Expendables alum clarified that, despite the teasing, his family remains his most significant source of support. This is probably why his parents had a small cameo in Anyone But You. Moreover, during the last Christmas holidays, his entire family dressed up as Buddy the Elf and took to the streets of New York City to show their support for his then-upcoming film. Clearly, they know how to have a great time together and enjoy supporting their child. The 10 Days performer further elaborated:

The thing that keeps me the most sane, with anything that changes I know that they're going to be there and they're the consistency in my life. They're enjoying the ride as much as I am, they'd never miss a premiere. They never miss an opportunity to celebrate me and I'm really grateful for that.