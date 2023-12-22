Rachel Zegler, John Stamos And More Reacted To Glen Powell And His Family Running Around Dressed Up As Buddy The Elf, And Their Comments Are A+
“It’s nice to be born into a family who shares my affinity for elf culture."
The holiday season just got a whole lot merrier, thanks to Glen Powell and his festive family antics. The Top Gun: Maverick actor recently took to the streets of New York City with his loved ones, turning the concrete jungle into a winter wonderland by donning iconic Buddy the Elf costumes. The 10 Days veteran shared the whimsical escapade on his Instagram video post, which you can see below, bound to make your heart grow three sizes from all the Buddy-inspired antics. The Elf escapade didn't go unnoticed by his celebrity peers, who took to social media to express their delight and amusement with some A+ comments.
Powell Family Elf Antics Take Over NYC
Getting into the festive groove and cleverly promoting his new romantic comedy, the 35-year-old actor and his family fully embraced the Christmas spirit. In the video, which you can see embedded below, they don matching costumes inspired by the lovable character Budd, played by Will Ferrell. They added a unique touch to their holiday celebrations. Powell shared a video on his Instagram on Wednesday, stating, "We're here in New York City for Anyone, But You, and my family celebrates Christmas a little differently," The video, which you can see below, smoothly transitions to a lively montage featuring the group joyfully recreating scenes from the cherished 2003 holiday classic.
A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell)
A photo posted by on
Isn't that adorable? Not even the Grinch himself could watch this video without smiling.
Celeb Reactions: A+ Comments Only
Glen Powell's celebrity friends couldn't help but share their delight for the holiday festivities on social media. High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens kept it short and sweet, summing up the sentiment with pure amazement. She commented:
Known for his intense role in Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul revealed a softer side with a heartfelt comment, expressing his love for the family. He commented:
West Side Story's Maria, Rachel Zegler, shared her candid feelings, expressing a mix of stress amidst the holiday joy brought by the antics. She wrote:
Uncle Jesse himself, John Stamos, not only praised Powell but also volunteered for an unexpected role, offering to play Mrs. Claus in the future festivities. He said:
Bringing his experience from the best Christmas Movies like The Family Stone, Dermot Mulroney echoed the collective sentiment with a joyful exclamation. The My Best Friends Wedding alum had this to say:
Sweeney and Powell's Romantic Chemistry Extends to Festive Fashion
Glen is no stranger to bringing a touch of Elf magic into his life. While romance rumors between the two have been debunked, the dynamic duo of him and Sydney went all out to promote their film. The Everybody Wants Some star donned elfin attire while Sweeney dazzled in a stunning red dress. In a recent Instagram carousel shared by Sweeney, the co-stars added a heartwarming touch to the season as they spread Christmas cheer while seated on Santa's lap. The delightful display had me wishing for an Elf sequel!
As we revel in the festive and heartwarming escapades of the Set It Up alum and his family, it's worth noting that Powell was not only spreading holiday cheer but also the release day of his rom-com. Anyone But You, sees Bea and Ben navigating a charming enemies-to-lovers plot as they pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia.
Anyone But You landed in theaters today, December 22. Also, be sure to check out our schedule of new movies to see what other flicks are headed to a theater near you this holiday season.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
