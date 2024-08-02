‘You Never Forget Your First Tornadeo': Glen Powell Has A Message For All The Fans Who Have Hit Up Movie Theaters In The Summer Heat To See Twisters

There are quite a few reasons that have led to the 2024 movie schedule counting Twisters as one of its successes. Whether it’s the top tier marketing campaign, the charm of stars like Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones propelling the film ahead, or the extraordinary premium Twisters experience attached to the picture, it’s landed like a charm.

Mr. Powell himself has a theory though, and he’s shared it while delivering a big Texas shoutout to the fans who have flocked to theaters in the midst of the summer heat. It all comes down to good old fashioned nostalgia, as Glen Powell shared in his heartfelt message to fans on Instagram.

Along with an assortment of snaps from the charm offensive that has been the production and press tour for Twisters, the cinematic tornado chaser referenced his own character’s merch to seal the deal, as you can see below:

Maybe it’s the fact that Glen Powell is a graduate of Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise acting school , but I’m getting a very “magic of cinema” vibe off of this tribute. Remembering the air conditioned theaters of summer is a very specific memory, especially for someone in a state as hot as Texas. At the same time, I think we can all relate to wanting to see huge blockbusters on the big screen, and having the added value of cooling off for a couple hours in the years of our youth.

This isn’t even the first Twisters story that Glen Powell has shared to the tune of loving on his cast. Let’s not forget Powell’s memory of David Corenswet landing his Superman role on set; which came with the promise of an adorable video that still needs to be shared. It’s easy to thank everyone for making a movie a hit, but when you do it like this Scream Queens alum does, there’s a heady mix of nostalgia, gratitude, and laughter.

I don’t know what’s more heartwarming: the fact that Glen Powell confirmed there’s a Twisters cast group chat, or the entirety of this love fest honoring what’s already become quite the summer blockbuster? As far as I’m concerned, that’s a bit of a dilemma; especially considering this is the same movie that has given us stories about adorable moments like Powell’s dog Brisket going storm chasing , and being a total dude.

At this point, someone should seriously consider commissioning a behind the scenes book with more photos of this sort. Accompanied by text written by Mr. Powell, and any one else who wants to share their experience riding it out with the Finger of God, it would surely be a hit with fans. Also, this can't be the end to the stories that the Twisters crew could possibly share with the world; and since people

Speaking of "riding it out," Twisters is still kicking up a storm in theaters at the moment, with the marvelous 4DX variation returning in select locations starting August 30th. But don’t forget that you can also head back to where it all started, as 1996’s Twister is also available for fans to jump back into, through access to a Max subscription. Either way, it’s what Glen Powell would want, and we wouldn’t want to make the dude sad, would we?