Twisters' David Corenswet Landed His Superman Role During Production, And Glen Powell Shared The Story Of The Cast's Reaction: 'We Have It On Camera'

David Corenswet’s star has been slowly rising. The actor was one of the leads in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, and was part of the ensemble cast of this summer’s box office sensation, Twisters . His next role, however, is about to catapult him to superstardom. The actor is about to lead the Superman cast as Clark Kent himself, which is clearly the role of a lifetime. Apparently, Corenswet found out he landed the part while on set for Twisters, and co-star Glen Powell says they have the moment on camera.

In a recent interview with NME , Powell chatted about working on Twisters, and his all-star group of collaborators in Daisy Edgar Jones, Anthony Ramos, and David Corenswet. Corenswet takes a back seat in this film, playing a supporting role in the disaster epic, this may be the last time the actor blends into the background. Powell revealed that the actor found out he would lead James Gunn’s Superman film on Twisters, resulting in a huge moment that the entire cast could celebrate with him for. Powell shared:

We all got the call, and we have it on camera of us all freaking out as he told us he’s Superman.

I love that everyone was able to share the excitement with Corenswet, and was unabashedly supportive. Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung said that Gunn chose the right person for the job, and being around the actor during the audition process was so special. I’m sure fans everywhere would love to get their hands on that video of the Twisters team celebrating, but Powell isn’t ready to share it with the world quite yet. The Hit Man actor explained he is saving it for the proper moment, saying:

We’ll wait for the Superman release.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see this video, as the release of Superman is right around the corner. The movie is currently slated for July 2025, just about a year from now . Gunn has a very active presence on Threads and has been candid about sharing progress with fans. His most recent update suggests that the team is very close to wrapping production on Superman, so it doesn’t seem like any hang ups or delays will change up the film’s release. It's one of the most anticipated movies of 2025, and fans are just dying to see what Corenswet brings to the role.

As for Glen Powell, there has been recent buzz about his association with the new DCEU. He recently followed a number of DC creatives like The Flash director Andy Muschietti, as well as James Gunn and Zachary Levi. This ignited the rumor mill around Powell’s potential within that universe as well. The movie star has a lot on his plate right now, as he has been working on A24’s Huntington in South Africa, and is about to start shooting Edgar Wright’s Running Man in London. If he does go down the superhero route, it may be a while. However, I think Twisters fans everywhere would love to see David Corenswet and Glen Powell reunite on the big screen sometime in the future.

You can see both stars now in Twisters, which is currently playing in theaters nationwide. Fans can also see Corenswet as the Man of Steel in Superman, which is set to head to cinemas on July 11th 2025. For more information on other exciting titles coming to the big screen soon, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule.