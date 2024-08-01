The ‘Twisters' Cast Went Storm-Chasing With Glen Powell’s Dog, And It’s Proof Brisket Should’ve Just Been In The Movie

Ever since Glen Powell adopted his cute pupper Brisket , he’s been a very dedicated dog dad. While Twisters had a talented cast already, imagine how sweet it would have been if we caught that adorable little dog’s face in the movie. As the cast of the disaster flick revealed they went storm-chasing with the Hollywood dog, it proves that Brisket should have been in the movie too.

Brisket has been making cameo appearances throughout Glen Powell’s career. You see him show there when his owner is being interviewed for Powell's best movies , in his arms at film premieres, and on set charming everyone he meets. After Twisters actor Brandon Perea said in a CinemaBlend junket interview that Brisket was the most confident storm-chasing with them, it’s proof right there that the little ball of fur should have been in the movie:

We went chasing with Brisket and Brisket was fine. Brisket wasn’t barking. Brisket was cool as a cucumber. [...] Brisket’s always chilling. Cute little ears, man.

Seeing Brisket on set with the cast as they cuddle him as well as looking “cool as a cucumber” on Glen Powell's chair makes my heart melt. I’m curious if the storm that Brandon Perea was referring to was the real Oklahoma storm that destroyed the Twisters farmers market set that had to be rebuilt, only to be destroyed again for the movie. Perea claims that Brisket was totally chill during their close encounter with a storm, which shows he’s not an anxious dog in that regard.

If Brisket had a key role on the Twisters set being part of the storm-chasing, why wasn’t he in the movie? After all, Glen Powell’s parents got to cameo . I almost thought that we were going to see Brisket in the scene when Tyler said he was going to help a family find a dog through the tornado wreckage. I was hoping the little guy was going to surprise us there. When you think back on all of the movie animals we love more than the cast , Brisket would have easily been a scene-stealer. Then again, training a dog for a movie is a lot of work, and Brisket would be a newbie in that department. I’d like to believe the terrier-poodle mix will have his time in the spotlight soon enough.

Glen Powell’s new dog appears to be a real bundle of joy for the American actor. He came to him at a time when he needed him most after going through a breakup . Adopted from the Labelle Foundation while filming Twisters, Powell couldn’t wait to pick the pupper up from L.A. during a break from filming and show him off to the world. Brisket may not have been a dog actor in the movie, but the Anyone But You star still considered him the “mascot” of the blockbuster hit.

Despite all of the storm-chasing Glen Powell’s dog, Brisket, did with the cast of Twisters, the little puppy sadly did not get a cameo in the disaster flick. But, it looks like Brisket still had a positive presence on set as everyone got their cuddle time with the film’s “mascot.” Hopefully having an A-list actor as an owner means that Brisket will get his chance on the big screen one day. You can see Powell and the rest of the storm-chasing cast in the 2024 movie release in theaters now.