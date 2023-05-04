Following Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Dating Rumors Being Debunked, We Now Know When Their Rom-Com Is Coming Out

Sometimes the couples at the core of the best romantic comedies are so believable together that it's easy to imagine they are an item in real life. That’s recently happened with co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, who are set to play enemies-to-lovers in the upcoming movie Anyone But You. Their chemistry has been oozing off of behind-the-scenes videos and photos on set, along with a recent joint appearance to CinemaCon that had fans believing they are dating in real life now. Those rumors may be debunked, but Anyone But You now has an official release date.

In the latest update to 2023 new movie releases straight from Sony Pictures, Anyone But You is set to head to theaters on December 15 of this year. The romantic comedy will compete with Warner Bros’ Wonka, hitting theaters on the same day. Five days after its release, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the next Ghostbusters movie will also crowd this year’s holiday season lineup. How will Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s buzzy rom-com stack up against them?

In recent years during the age of streaming, few studios have put their money on romantic comedies making bank in theaters. However, last fall’s Ticket To Paradise showed that the genre has still got it, with the mid-budget movie from Universal Pictures starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney scoring $168 million worldwide. A December release date for Anyone But You shows a vote of confidence from the studio given that time of the year is notably among the biggest movie seasons for them to put their best foot forward.

Anyone But You has been making headlines as of late for rumors that swirled regarding its stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell perhaps finding love on the set of the movie. Amidst these rumors going viral, it was reported that Powell’s and girlfriend Gigi Paris had recently gone their separate ways , along with a photo of Sweeney’s fiancé Jonathan Davino leaving the house with bags packed . However, the rumors were recently debunked when Sweeney and her fiancé were pictured stepping out for date night just a few days later.

I can’t help but remember a similar media storm occurring for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga on the heels of A Star Is Born being released. The pair were so convincing as a couple that fans were convinced the couple secretly fell in love while making the 2018 movie, but as Cooper shared in 2021 (via Bustle ), they were just friends all along and wanted people to see them getting into character, especially during their Oscars performance of “Shallow.”

Whether Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are playing up their chemistry or are simply misunderstood, they’re sure to be an electric pairing. And in just seven months, we’ll be able to see their rom-com, Anyone But You.