The Godzilla X Kong Sequel Has Recruited Another Stranger Things Star For The MonsterVerse, And I Already Have A Theory About His Character

Since 2021, Godzilla and Kong have been sharing the spotlight in the MonsterVerse, first coming to blows in the appropriately-named Godzilla vs. Kong, and then having a full team-up in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Now their third movie together in this franchise is coming together, and today brings word that Stranger Things’ Matthew Modine will be along for the ride. Furthermore, I already have a theory about how his character will be utilized in the movie.

Modine, who played Dr. Martin Brenner on Stranger Things, is the second major actor from the popular Netflix subscription-exclusive series to join the MonsterVerse. Previously, Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Eleven on Stranger Things, played Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. Modine’s castmates the Godzilla x Kong sequel include Dan Stevens reprising Trapper, as well as Kaitlyn Dever (the first actor to be cast), Jack O’Connell and Delroy Linda.

Per THR, Matthew Modine will play a general in the next MonsterVerse movie. A high-ranking authority figure being an important character in the sequel is hardly shocking considering how often we’ve seen various nations’ militaries shooting at the Titans and working with Monarch, the organization that studies these giant monsters. And yet, even with so little information to work off of, I already have a suspicion that Modine’s character will be a villain in the Godzilla x Kong sequel.

Admittedly, most of this is influenced by his time as Brenner on Stranger Things, who was the main human antagonist in Season 1 and returned in Season 4 as a slightly more sympathetic character. It’s easy for me to envision Modine’s general character as someone who ends up clashing with the human protagonists in the midst of Godzilla and Kong fighting this next Titan threat. The main scenario that comes to mind is that the character hates the Titans and either wants to wipe them off the face of the Earth or has a plan to manipulate them for his own gain.

Basically, I’m hoping Matthew Modine’s characters gives off the same kind of vibes that Samuel L. Jackson’s Preston Packard and Demián Bichir’s Walter Simmons did in Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong, respectively. Hopefully once plot information starts trickling in for the sequel, I’ll have a better idea on if my theory is on the money or not. Either way, welcome to the MonsterVerse, Mr. Modine! Make sure you watch where you step.

If you’re looking to catch up on the MonsterVerse movies ahead of the Godzilla x Kong sequel, which is being directed by Grant Sputore, they can all be accessed with a Max subscription. However, don’t forget there’s also the TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, for which you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription to stream.