Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's New Trailer Shows A Really Angry Godzilla, And A Really Funny Dan Stevens

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, it’s a good time to be a fan of kaiju films. As Godzilla Minus One continues to make the rounds with its Oscar nomination, the world of 2024 movies is about to get its own unique round of larger than life action. One can clearly see that in the latest trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, as a very angry Godzilla is coming to the aid of Kong, and so is an hysterically charming Dan Stevens.

Warner Bros. teased the arrival of the latest footage from director Adam Wingard’s return to the MonsterVerse with an adorable Super Bowl spot that involved participants of this year’s Puppy Bowl XX. Oh, if this conflict were that simple, it'd be a lot cuter, and way less destructive.

But as Kong is facing some challenges in the Hollow Earth realm, thanks to the villainous Skar King, things aren't going to wrap up so easily. Super mad Godzilla doesn't cool off easily, and as a result it looks like he's even gunning for Kong in some moments of this new footage.

I’ve still been sitting with what we saw in Godzilla x Kong’s first trailer , as there’s still quite a bit of mileage in examining what we saw there. Everything from G-Man’s theorized pink evolution to trying to figure out what the hell Kong’s B.E.A.S.T. glove does has been running through the minds of fans far and wide.

While we don't exactly get answers addressing either of those concerns, we do get some more awesome looks at both in action. Not to mention, we're also given some prime looks at the humans involved in this destructive opus; including one very funny and very dreamy Dan Stevens.

As you can see in the still below, it may be less of a mystery as to why the studio saved this trailer for Valentine's Day. Because honestly, who doesn't love Dan Stevens?

(Image credit: Warner Bros./Legendary)

On the surface, one would think that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is trying to gun for a spot on the list of best sci-fi movies ever. At the same time, it sounds like the latest MonsterVerse caper has roots in trying to mimic one of the biggest action classics of the ‘80s: Lethal Weapon.

That much was signaled by Adam Wingard’s latest remarks about the “buddy cop” influence this movie apparently draws from. Though I don't remember there ever being a scene where Riggs threatened Murtaugh with atomic heat rays. That sort of influence could mean wonderful things for the humans of Godzilla vs. Kong 2’s cast , as it looks like they're holding things down pretty well.

In particular, it continues to be a delight to see Wingard and Dan Stevens reunite after making The Guest. As if seeing Stevens in the first Abigail trailer wasn’t enough of a delight, watching him wink and nod with returning cast members Rebecca Hall and Bryan Tyree Henry only promises even more of his delightfully chaotic energy.

Throughout the Godzilla movie eras , we’ve seen pretty much any and every variant of the character come to pass. So anticipation for Godzilla x Kong is partially out of the curiosity towards how this next movie will change things in that regard.

And on the other hand, if this next chapter continues to get the human side of things right, it could lead to a whole bunch of possibilities. All will be revealed when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire tries to reign and ruin, with humanity in the crosshairs, starting March 29th.