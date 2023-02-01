Goldeneye 007’s Violence Worried Nintendo So Much, A Ridiculous Alternate Ending Was Suggested
For parents, James?
Saving the world in the James Bond movies isn’t exactly torture porn, but there is always an expectation of violence. Armies of minions, various henchpeople and the big bad themselves aren’t going to defeat themselves after all. However, that didn’t stop a Nintendo legend from suggesting a ridiculous alternate ending to the legendary Goldeneye 007, which would have qualified the game for the weirdest 007 ending ever.
In the documentary GoldenEra, various subjects involved with or informed on the creation of Rare’s classic James Bond video game tell some amazing and wild stories about its creation. The recently re-released Rare video game has a lot of interesting information to dig into, including the story of how Nintendo was worried about violence and even considered cancelling Goldeneye 007 outright.
The Ridiculous Alternate Ending Suggested For Goldeneye 007
Author and games journalist Simon Parkin shared the whopper of a tale you’re about to read, which involves game designer Shigeru Miyamoto. The man behind watershed games such as Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda suggested a rather weird mission for James Bond to engage in after the events of Goldeneye 007, which Parkin recalled in the following story:
Could you imagine dropping an entire satellite on Alec Trevalyan after his attempts to murder and betray you, only to meet up with him and his lackeys in a hospital? Is it even possible to shake hands with Sean Bean’s Goldeneye madman and not look for some mini satellite dish to try and bludgeon him with?
Naturally, the absurdity of this idea comes across pretty easily, as the James Bond series has taught us all that you can’t just walk away after trying to conquer the world. The same can't be said about a mega popular game publisher and the potential for walking away from a game they were losing confidence in.
Why Nintendo Almost Cancelled Goldeneye 007
Those concerns from Nintendo weren’t only conveyed to director Martin Hollis though. As Goldeneye 007 Lead Artist Karl Hilton recalls in GoldenEra, Nintendo’s notes on adapting the origins of the Pierce Brosnan era of 007 came down to some pretty core components of the franchise being translated:
What’s even more absurd than imagining Commander Bond shaking hands with everyone he’s failed to kill? Try not having Goldeneye 007 to begin with! Nintendo’s executives were apparently so uncertain about publishing Rare’s game that, according to Simon Parkin, cancellation was still seen as an option late in the game’s development:
The history of James Bond video games is far from perfect, especially when something like 007 Legends still exists in the world. Just as Goldeneye is considered pivotal to the modern success of the Bond movies, the Nintendo 64 video game it spawned is just as important to video games that will bear the 007 name. This is something very important to consider now that Project 007 is currently in the works and ready to usher in a new era of 00-gaming.
Should you want to learn more about Goldeneye 007’s development, GoldenEra is currently available to stream on free ad-supported platforms such as Tubi! And if you aren’t already, you can reintroduce yourself to the joys of Goldeneye 007, XBox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can get in on the magic. Last, but not least, a little movie called Goldeneye will be streaming for those with an HBO Max subscription, so that’s another entertainment option you might want to consider.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.