7 Great Movies About Con Artists

Did you know that the "con" in con artist stood for "confidence"? Yeah, no kidding! The idea is that somebody makes you feel confident that they are a kind and worthy person to give money to, and then, they rob you blind because you trusted them.

I never would have known this if I hadn't recently been watching movies about con artists, and let me tell you, I've seen a lot lately. So, here are just a few of the best ones that you can check out without feeling like a complete mark for watching them. Trust me. They're all really good.

The Sting (1973)

This best picture winner, directed by George Roy Hill, and starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman, is about two con artists, one aspiring, and one seasoned (Redford and Newman, respectively) who work together to con the crime boss (Robert Shaw) who killed their friend.

The Sting is all about the long con (Or, “the big con” as it’s referred to in this movie), which is when you go through several steps to fool somebody in order to take advantage of them without them knowing. But, a lot of mishaps get in the way, making for a seriously thrilling heist movie.

Though it’s not one of my favorite Best picture winners, The Sting is still a really fun, and exciting film. What really makes it stand out is the time period, as it takes place during The Great Depression, leading to some excellent fashion, and of course some great music, like “The Entertainer.” Come for the con, stay for Newman and Redford.

House Of Games (1987)

David Mamet’s directorial debut may be his best film ever, which just goes to show that some directors can make a great movie on their very first try. Starring Lindsay Crouse and Criminal Minds cast member Joe Mantegna, this neo-noir heist thriller is about a psychiatrist (Crouse) who gets involved with a con man (Mantegna) in order to learn more about his profession. But, things aren’t what they seem, and I’ll just leave the plot description right there.

House of Games is a truly engrossing thriller that really gets into the nitty-gritty of the craft. You’ll learn all about who’s a mark, and what’s a tell, and how anybody can get conned, even the smartest person in the room. If you watch only one movie on this list, please make it House of Games. It’s a true gem.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Directed by Charles Crichton, and starring Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis, John Cleese (who penned the screenplay), Michael Palin, and another Academy Award winner (Who won it for this film!), Kevin Kline, A Fish Called Wanda is a silly movie about double crosses and animal-lovers, of all things. It’s a unique picture.

The plot concerns a diamond heist gone wrong, and seduction (which is where the con comes in) in order to find out where the diamonds have been hidden. The film was a massive hit, even despite the fact that it features a scene with a man eating fish from a fish tank (I guess people don’t care about fish the same way that they care about dogs), and it's still enjoyable, to this very day.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

One of the greatest cons ever put to film is whether the events of Catch Me If You Can, which are about the exploits of the real-life con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. really happened, or at least, to the extent that he says that they happened.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, and starring Leonardo DiCaprio (as Abagnale), Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, and many others, the film is about a 17-year-old kid who managed to con millions out of people with forgery, and by pretending to be people he wasn’t, all through sheer chutzpah.

It may not be one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies, but it sure is fun watching DiCaprio get one over on the FBI, most notably Hanks, who plays an agent. It’s a story that’s too unbelievable to be true, which is why it probably is true, since truth is often stranger than fiction.

Matchstick Men (2003)

Some people love Alien. Some people love Blade Runner. But Matchstick Men is my favorite Ridley Scott movie. Starring Nicolas Cage, Sam Rockwell, Alison Lohman, and many others, Matchstick Men is about a con artist (Cage) with OCD and Tourette’s Syndrome, who likes to trick people into the short con with his partner (Rockwell). But, when a daughter he never knew about comes into the picture (Lohman), he gets her involved in the family “business,” and prepares her to help him with a long con job.

This is one of the most Nic Cage Nic Cage movies ever put to film. Yes, the overall scheming in this film is fun, but it’s his performance, where he’ll make somebody PISS BLOOD if he doesn’t get his medication, that's a role for the ages.

Now You See Me (2013)

Directed by Louis Leterrier, and starring Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Mark Ruffalo, and many others, Now You See Me answers the question of what would it would be like if magicians used their talents to blatantly rob people of their money, rather than just being subtle about it. A troupe of bank thieves are stealing from the rich and giving the money to their fans, but they’re also being hunted by the FBI in the process.

The film is pretty cool, because it’s as much a movie about magic as it is a heist flick. There are tricks and sleight of hand at every turn, so it’s a movie that you definitely need to pay attention to. The sequel is pretty fun, too. Watch that one as well!

Focus (2015)

Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, and starring a pre-”the slap” Will Smith, and Margot Robbie, Focus is about a con artist (Smith) who falls in love with his protégé (Robbie), only to find, some years later, that she's become quite a master at it herself.

Focus is a sexy film with many twists and turns, and the kind of movie you watch if you want some sizzle with your steak.

And, that's the list. Con artistry takes many forms, and these films are proof of that.