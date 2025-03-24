How Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Back On Her Relationship With Brad Pitt Years Later

While we’ll have to wait until Christmas for Marty Supreme to hit the 2025 movie schedule, Gwyneth Paltrow’s intimacy coordinator comments have certainly given people something to talk about. Always outspoken, the actor/lifestyle influencer can be counted on as ready to share everything and anything on her mind. On that note, if you thought Ms. Paltrow has exhausted her thoughts on her experiences with former fiancee Brad Pitt, you’d be totally wrong.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran recently addressed her past with the F1 actor as part of a profile piece for Vanity Fair. It was in 1994 that the two reportedly began dating, and they became engaged in 1996, before calling off their plans in 1997. The two also co-starred together in the David Fincher classic Seven. In a totally on brand manner, mixing mindfulness while addressing the various relationships in her life, Gwyneth Paltrow had this to say about her time with Brad Pitt:

He’s a very intriguing character. It’s like having dated, I don’t know, Prince William or something. That’s always going to come up.

What's potentially the most interesting part of that comparison is that the Oscar winner herself should technically be the "royal" part of that equation. As the daughter of TV director Bruce Paltrow and acting legend Blythe Danner, this Avengers: Endgame star is technically a nepo baby. But you certainly wouldn't be able to tell on the outside, especially considering the empire she's built over the past few decades, and the royal treatment she's bestowed on her ex.

The consistent nature of people asking about the Gwyneth Paltrow/Brad Pitt love story cannot be stated enough. Back in 2022, Paltrow admitted a shared love with Brad Pitt, as the two are still quite fond of each other. At the same time, with her marriage to TV writer/director Brad Falchuk, The Politician vets are loving in the here and now, while remaining friendly with each other’s exes; as also revealed in the profile sourced above.

In relationships, there’s almost always “the one that got away,” and usually that person “got away” for a reason. So, when it comes to celebrity pairings that feel so right but don’t end up working out, the public’s constant interest, in a sense, reflects that very thought process. Perhaps that’s why Gwyneth Paltrow will always be asked about Brad Pitt, which in turn leads to a respect so mutual that even Goop’s headmistress praised Pitt’s skin care line.

(Image credit: Paltrow, Goop)

This sort of “evolved ex” mindset isn’t limited to the actress' thoughts on Brad Pitt either. Paltrow's recent tribute to Chris Martin, her ex-husband and father to children Apple and Moses, also exhibits that sort of gratitude when looking at the past.

Say what you will about “conscious uncoupling,” but perhaps there’s more to that concept than just a catchy turn of phrase. While Gwyneth Paltrow’s misplaced Marvel memories may be an equally memorable source of entertainment for some, at least she remembers the connections in her life that are the most personal. So, even if and when there’s a time that the public stops asking about her former love affair with Brad Pitt, one can assume she’ll always look back on that time with fondness and respect.