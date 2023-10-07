Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Pitt Dated Ages Ago. Now She's Giving Her Ex's New Line The Goop Stamp Of Approval

This time last year Brad Pitt joined a wealth of celebrities that have gotten into the skincare business with the launch of his genderless line, Le Domaine. The luxury skincare brand was made with his winery partners, the Perrin family. Following Pitt citing Gwyneth Paltrow ’s Goop success as an influence on Le Domaine’s development, his Se7en co-star and ex-fiancé has given her stamp of approval for the line.

Paltrow remains friends with Brad Pitt after she broke off an engagement with the actor and her partner of three years back in 1997. The Goop founder shared with the New York Times that her ex sent her his Le Domaine skincare products, and she was impressed with the line. In her words:

It's good. Yeah, it's really beautiful.

Le Domaine upcycles leftover grapes from the famed French winery Brad Pitt has had a stake in since 2008 -- it's also the winery that has been the subject of a legal battle between him and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie .

The formula of the Le Domaine products reportedly maximizes the antioxidant effects of three different grapes in a way that targets aging in the skin. The line is vegan, and it contains only natural ingredients. However, it does cost a premium with its flagship Serum for example costing $275 for a 1 fl oz pump bottle. Perhaps that’s the cost if one wants to look as young as Pitt does at 59?

Se7en (Image credit: New Line Cinema) Release Date: September 22, 1995

Directed By: David Fincher

Written By: Andrew Kevin Walker

Starring: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Patrow, R. Lee Ermey, John C. McGinley, Kevin Spacey and Richard Roundtree

Rating: R for grisly afterviews of horrific and bizarre killings, and for strong language

Runtime: 127 minutes

Where To Watch: Hulu subscription

When Brad Pitt launched the line last fall, he cited Gwyneth Paltrow as an inspiration, sharing that she was “probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe” to British Vogue . At the time, Pitt also shared that he loves what his ex-fiancé has done with Goop before calling her a “really dear friend.”

The Se7en leads have not been shy in recent years about their lasting love for each other as friends as Paltrow remains devoted to her husband of five years, Brad Falchuk. Pitt on the other hand is reportedly with Swiss jewelry professional Ines de Ramon, whom he’s been seeing since late 2022.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow met on the set of David Fincher’s beloved Se7en, where they played husband and wife. The pair of actors reportedly began dating not long after their first meeting. While on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this year, Paltrow described her relationship with Pitt at the time as “major chemistry, love of your life.”

Years after the split, Paltrow revealed on The Howard Stern Show that she ultimately decided to end things with the heartthrob because she “wasn’t ready” at the time and didn’t know what she was doing. She also admitted she felt like she "fucked up" the relationship at the time between her and Pitt, and she was upset about the split for years after she broke it off.

Despite the two major Hollywood stars ultimately becoming exes, as the pair both embark on their own business affairs, there’s a lot of mutual support between Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt now as longtime friends.