As Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her And Timothée Chalamet’s Characters Have ‘A Lot Of Sex’ In Their A24 Movie, She Reveals What She Told Intimacy Coordinator On Set

News
By published

Gwyneth Paltrow’s honest response to intimacy coordinators.

Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow in a side-by-side photo.
(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures/Walt Disney StudiosMotion Pictures)

Just when Gwyneth Paltrow announced her departure from the MCU after Avengers: Endgame and acting in general, the Oscar winner is back in the game! She’ll be making her big-screen comeback starring with Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming A24 movie Marty Supreme. After the Goop CEO reveals that she and Chalamet’s characters have “a lot of sex” in their new movie, she gets real about what she told intimacy coordinators on set.

A paparazzi on-set photo from Marty Supreme showed a mustached Timothée Chalamet kissing Gwyneth Paltrow in Central Park. If you thought that BTS photo looked steamy, the Shakespeare in Love actress told Vanity Fair that there are more sexy scenes to come from their two characters in the Josh Safdie movie:

I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot—a lot.

I’ll take Gwyneth Paltrow’s word for it. Teaming up with Uncut Gems’ Josh Safdie and Timothée Chalamet in the sports biopic, Marty Supreme has the returning actress playing a table tennis WAG. She described her character to Vanity Fair as a woman married to someone else in the ping-pong mafia but gets involved with Chalamet’s character. Apparently, the character of Marty “breathes life back into her,” showing this sensual affair helps Paltrow’s character give her excitement and passion she’s clearly been missing in her marriage.

When Gwyneth Paltrow first came on board for Marty Supreme, there were a lot of things she needed a refresher. She got honest about having never seen Uncut Gems or any of Timothée Chalamet’s movies. Another thing the Iron Man actress got newfound knowledge on was the use of intimacy coordinators. Here's what she said to one of them:

There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed. I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.’

It proves that times really have changed where the comfort levels of the actors are taken into account more than when Gwyneth Paltrow was starting out in the ‘90s. Intimacy coordinators first changed the structure of sets when the #MeToo Movement exposed the sexual harassment stars faced from Hollywood executives. The role of intimacy coordinators then came about to guide the process of intimate scenes and make sure stars are comfortable doing them. HBO made sex scenes safer first with The Deuce and then House of Dragon, Euphoria, and more. Even Netflix used intimacy coordinators first for Sex Education followed by Bridgerton.

Gwyneth Paltrow sure is lucky that she’s gotten her share of appealing leading men like Matt Damon in The Talented Mr. Ripley, Jake Gyllenhaal in Proof, Robert Downey Jr. in the Iron Man movies, and more. As Paltrow’s next leading man back into acting is an Oscar nominee the internet has been obsessed with, the American actress/businesswoman spoke of what it was like getting to work with Timothée Chalamet:

He’s such a thinking man’s sex symbol. He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner.

It’s funny how Gwyneth Paltrow had to correct herself in calling her young co-star a “kid.” Paltrow acknowledging the 29-year-old actor as a "man" shows that the professionalism and politeness that the Dune actor brought to the set were mature elements that stood out to her and must have made working together so natural. His maturity and thoughtfulness to his work have brought the respect of seasoned actors like Paltrow and I’m sure he will be “one of the greats” like he aspires to be.

While intimacy coordinators are a great way to encourage conversations about what works and doesn’t work for stars in a sex scene, not all actors feel a great need for them. Shailene Woodley has openly said she doesn’t enjoy having an intimacy coordinator feeling it’s “another set of eyes” and Sean Bean’s comments went viral when he said the use of the coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” on set. Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet told Vanity Fair the two of them dismissed their intimacy coordinator as well saying, “I think we’re good.”

It seems like despite all of the sex scenes that Gwyneth Paltrow has with Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, the talented actress felt confident enough doing the erotic scenes without the need for an intimacy coordinator. The deep trust she clearly had in the Wonka actor as well as awareness of her boundaries show Paltrow had a sense of control on set all on her own. You can spot the two stars’ steamy chemistry in the 2025 movie release playing on Christmas Day.

Carly Levy
Carly Levy
Entertainment Writer

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Scarlett Johansson in Fly Me To The Moon

One Thing Scarlett Johansson Admits Is ‘Unfortunate’ About Being A Celebrity (At Least For Her) I Never Would Have Guessed
Mark Wahlberg cautiously speaking with a fake plant in The Happening

32 Movie Plot Twists So Horrible They Make Me Want To Throw Things
Taylor Swift holding hands with two of her dancers and lifting their arms up at the end of the Karma performance during The Eras Tour.

It’s Been Two Years Since Taylor Swift Kicked Off The Eras Tour, And This Roundup Of Epic Moments Has Me Missing It So Much
See more latest
Most Popular
Taylor Swift holding hands with two of her dancers and lifting their arms up at the end of the Karma performance during The Eras Tour.
It’s Been Two Years Since Taylor Swift Kicked Off The Eras Tour, And This Roundup Of Epic Moments Has Me Missing It So Much
Scarlett Johansson in Fly Me To The Moon
One Thing Scarlett Johansson Admits Is ‘Unfortunate’ About Being A Celebrity (At Least For Her) I Never Would Have Guessed
Mr. Milchick smiling at camera in Lumon Training video for Severance Season 2
Looks Like Severance Is Making Big Creative Changes Behind The Scenes For Season 3, But I'm More Excited Than Worried
Maui from Moana 2 and Dwayne Johnson side-by-side photo.
Moana 2 Is Absolutely Dominating On Disney+, And Of Course The Rock Found A Great Way To Celebrate: ‘Chee Hoo’
Kaley Cuoco as Penny in The Big Bang Theory
The Big Bang Theory’s Chuck Lorre Gets Real About Making Mistakes With Kaley Cuoco’s Penny Before Realizing Her ‘Brilliance’
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa on The Flip Off.
Fans Are Weighing In On Whether Tarek El Moussa Should Return For The Flip Off Season 2, And One Viewer Had An A+ Idea
Tracy Morgan speaks in The Last O.G. promo
Tracy Morgan Shared A Health Update After Vomiting At Knicks Game, And You Know He Joked About It In The Funniest Way
John Kramer in dark room in Saw X
Wait, Is Saw XI Not Happening After All? A Report Claims The Horror Franchise Is In Danger And I’m So Bummed
Celebrity bakers in The Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer 2025 Special
How To Watch The Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer 2025 Special Starring Celebrities Including Amelia Dimoldenberg And Stream Free Anywhere
A Closer Look with Seth Meyers: Primetime Live Election Special screenshot
Why Do Late Night Hosts Like Jimmy Fallon And Seth Meyers Still Use Cue Cards? There’s A Very SNL Reason