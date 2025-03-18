As Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her And Timothée Chalamet’s Characters Have ‘A Lot Of Sex’ In Their A24 Movie, She Reveals What She Told Intimacy Coordinator On Set

Just when Gwyneth Paltrow announced her departure from the MCU after Avengers: Endgame and acting in general, the Oscar winner is back in the game! She’ll be making her big-screen comeback starring with Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming A24 movie Marty Supreme. After the Goop CEO reveals that she and Chalamet’s characters have “a lot of sex” in their new movie, she gets real about what she told intimacy coordinators on set.

A paparazzi on-set photo from Marty Supreme showed a mustached Timothée Chalamet kissing Gwyneth Paltrow in Central Park. If you thought that BTS photo looked steamy, the Shakespeare in Love actress told Vanity Fair that there are more sexy scenes to come from their two characters in the Josh Safdie movie:

I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot—a lot.

I’ll take Gwyneth Paltrow’s word for it. Teaming up with Uncut Gems ’ Josh Safdie and Timothée Chalamet in the sports biopic , Marty Supreme has the returning actress playing a table tennis WAG. She described her character to Vanity Fair as a woman married to someone else in the ping-pong mafia but gets involved with Chalamet’s character. Apparently, the character of Marty “breathes life back into her,” showing this sensual affair helps Paltrow’s character give her excitement and passion she’s clearly been missing in her marriage.

When Gwyneth Paltrow first came on board for Marty Supreme, there were a lot of things she needed a refresher. She got honest about having never seen Uncut Gems or any of Timothée Chalamet’s movies . Another thing the Iron Man actress got newfound knowledge on was the use of intimacy coordinators. Here's what she said to one of them:

There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed. I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.’

It proves that times really have changed where the comfort levels of the actors are taken into account more than when Gwyneth Paltrow was starting out in the ‘90s. Intimacy coordinators first changed the structure of sets when the #MeToo Movement exposed the sexual harassment stars faced from Hollywood executives. The role of intimacy coordinators then came about to guide the process of intimate scenes and make sure stars are comfortable doing them. HBO made sex scenes safer first with The Deuce and then House of Dragon, Euphoria, and more. Even Netflix used intimacy coordinators first for Sex Education followed by Bridgerton.

Gwyneth Paltrow sure is lucky that she’s gotten her share of appealing leading men like Matt Damon in The Talented Mr. Ripley, Jake Gyllenhaal in Proof, Robert Downey Jr. in the Iron Man movies, and more. As Paltrow’s next leading man back into acting is an Oscar nominee the internet has been obsessed with , the American actress/businesswoman spoke of what it was like getting to work with Timothée Chalamet:

He’s such a thinking man’s sex symbol. He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner.

It’s funny how Gwyneth Paltrow had to correct herself in calling her young co-star a “kid.” Paltrow acknowledging the 29-year-old actor as a "man" shows that the professionalism and politeness that the Dune actor brought to the set were mature elements that stood out to her and must have made working together so natural. His maturity and thoughtfulness to his work have brought the respect of seasoned actors like Paltrow and I’m sure he will be “one of the greats” like he aspires to be .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While intimacy coordinators are a great way to encourage conversations about what works and doesn’t work for stars in a sex scene, not all actors feel a great need for them. Shailene Woodley has openly said she doesn’t enjoy having an intimacy coordinator feeling it’s “another set of eyes” and Sean Bean’s comments went viral when he said the use of the coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” on set. Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet told Vanity Fair the two of them dismissed their intimacy coordinator as well saying, “I think we’re good.”