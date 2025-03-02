Gwyneth Paltrow Penned A Birthday Tribute To Ex-Husband Chris Martin, And Cue The Awws

Break ups amongst celebrities can be tricky sometimes, as there have been instances in which stars don’t part on amicable terms. That seemingly hasn’t been the case with Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. Since their divorce, the pair have continued to co-parent their kids while simultaneously reveling in new chapters in their lives. Given the positive feelings between the two, it probably shouldn’t be too surprising that Paltrow penned a birthday message in Martin’s honor, and it’s quite lovely.

Today, March 2, is Chris Martin’s birthday, and the music industry titan turned 48. In celebration of the occasion, his former wife took to Instagram to shout him out. The 52-year-old Oscar winner did so by sharing a pair of photos, which show Martin alongside the two kids they share – Apple (20) and Moses (18). She also dropped a brief, but very sentimental, caption. Check out the post, which is sure to garner at least one “aw” from you after you see it:

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) A photo posted by on

What a wonderful way for Gwyneth Paltrow to pay tribute to the Coldplay co-founder. It’s absolutely fitting that she honor him by posting pics of him with their kids – who are the two links that will forever bind these two former spouses together. This tribute helps paint a beautiful portrait of fatherhood. But, in addition to that, it serves as a testament to the strength of effective co-parenting between two former partners.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow met sometime around October 2002 and ultimately married over a year later at Santa Barbara County Courthouse in December 2003. In March 2014, Paltrow announced the pair’s separation and eventually summed up their break up with the polarizing phrase “conscious uncoupling.” The actress formally filed for divorce in 2015, and their split was ultimately finalized in July 2016.

Since the breakup, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star has been candid about her relationship with her ex-husband. In that time, she’s stressed the importance of co-parenting and addressing any feelings their kids might have about the divorce. The dynamic between the exes seems to be great now, so much so that the Shakespeare in Love star now views her former lover as a sibling.

More on Gwyneth Paltrow (Image credit: Netflix) Gwyneth Paltrow Sold Her LA Mansion, But The Reason Didn’t Have To Do With Recent Fires

Both stars are now in relationships with other people. Since 2014, Gwyneth Paltrow has been with producer Brad Falchuk, who she married in 2018. Meanwhile, Chris Martin is with actress Dakota Johnson, whom he started dating in 201 and is now engaged to. According to reports, Paltrow has been supportive of the engagement and has even allegedly been a little over enthusiastic about the wedding. (That latter claim would seemingly track with her sibling comment.)

Since the divorce, it hasn’t been uncommon for the Martin/Paltrow clan to be together in public. Just last December, all four of them traveled to Paris for the Le Bal des Débutantes ball, where Apple made her societal debut. (It was also there that the young lady made headlines for allegedly stealing another debutante’s thunder.)

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s wonderful to see that even though they’re no longer together, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow are maintaining a united front and keeping their kids first. Now, I’m just curious as to how the rockstar plans to celebrate his special day. Here’s hoping he’s able to do something exciting and spend time with the ones he loves!