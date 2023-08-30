Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Explained The Reason Why She Created Her Infamous Vagina Candle (And What It Really Smelled Like)

Gwyneth Paltrow and her company Goop have released some interesting products over the years. However, I don’t think anything was more memorable than the infamous vagina candle. Now, the actress-turned-entrepreneur has opened up about why they made the product, and she even revealed what it smells like!

Paltrow and Goop released a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” a few years ago, and in early 2022, she released another candle called “Hands Off My Vagina,” which raised money for the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project. While the company has used the candle to promote great causes, it was also the subject of many jokes and memes, making it infamous. These days, you can’t buy the candle. However, Paltrow did take to Instagram to explain why the vagina candle was created, saying:

So, the thought process behind the infamous candle essentially was that it was a really strong feminist statement. So many women have been raised, at least in my generation, to think there’s something wrong with themselves or that the vagina is weird or gross or something to be ashamed of. And so, the candle was supposed to be a very strong, punk rock, kind of f-you to anyone who ever made us feel like that.

Honestly, I love the message the vagina candle had. I did feel like they were trying to empower women, and they did so in a unique way that only Goop could do. While the message was empowering there’s also no questioning the odd impact it had on the zeitgeist, people didn’t quite know what to make of the candle or things related to it, like Paltrow’s Super Bowl commercial for it.

Continuing to talk about the candle, Paltrow also explained that it didn’t actually smell like a vagina, it smelled like “roses and all kinds of things.” While speaking about the scent of the popular and infamous product, the Shakespeare in Love actress touched on the negative reception the product received, saying:

It was not supposed to actually smell like anyone’s vagina. It smelled like roses and all kinds of things. And that was the point. But, unfortunately, you know, the media being what it is, and things being so clickbaity, people tried to make it about something else, which is kind of a shame because it was really meant to be this strong feminist statement. But we no longer make the candle.

Many of Paltrow’s products, including her show on Netflix, The Goop Lab, have been met with negative responses . While there were lots of folks who did like the vagina candle, it was also the butt of a lot of jokes, and it was met with a bit of controversy.

For example, in 2021, a vagina candle reportedly exploded inside a couple of people's homes. It was reported by one woman that when the product exploded it “emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere.” The person’s home was not destroyed, however, the potential of what could have happened was scary. Later, a man sued Paltrow and Goop over the candle reportedly exploding in his home. The company later responded to his claims, via NBC News , calling them “frivolous,” noting that they “stand behind” the products and brands they carry.

Overall, the vagina candle caused quite a reaction from folks who simply saw it on the internet and actually bought it. While they don’t sell it anymore, Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop made an odd impact on pop culture with this product, and now we finally have an explanation as to why they felt motivated to make the candle in the first place.