See Gwyneth Paltrow Reunite With Robert Downey Jr. To Celebrate His Broadway Debut

If you are like me, and you grew up watching the Marvel movies in order , it’s always a special occasion when Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow are spotted together. After years of seeing them play Tony Stark and Pepper Potts in the MCU, I adore the fact that they’re also close in real life. Most recently, they showed their love for each other by celebrating RDJ’s Broadway debut with a sweet photo.

Before Downey makes his way back to the MCU to play Doctor Doom , he’s making a stop on Broadway to play the lead in the new play MCNEAL. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar, the show stars The Sympathizer actor as a writer named Jacob McNeal who is struggling to complete his new book and reconnect with his son. The show also focuses a lot on AI and the dilemmas that come with it. To celebrate this momentous achievement, Paltrow made her way to The Lincoln Center Theater to see her former scene partner, and she posted this sweet image on her Instagram :

The play has a very limited engagement, and it will play through November 24. So, the Shakespeare in Love actress made sure to make her way to the Big Apple to show some love for her pal.

These two actors have a history of consistently showing their appreciation for each other, and it’s always lovely to see after watching them on screen as Tony and Pepper since 2008.

Over the last year, The Judge actor has been on a roll as he won award after award for his performance in Oppenheimer. When he got nominated, Paltrow called him “brother,” and made sure to note that it was his year to win.

Then, when Downey won the Oscar, Paltrow posted the sweetest video of her watching him accept the award while she was getting her hair done.

Clearly, she loves being his cheerleader – even if her reaction to his Doctor Doom casting was “I don’t get it, are you a baddie now?” – and we love to see it!

Now, it’s time for the Iron Man star to return the favor. For the first time since Avengers: Endgame, Gwyneth Paltrow is returning to act in a film . She’s set to star alongside Timothée Chalamet in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme. While she’s had a couple of roles in shows like The Politician in 2020 and American Horror Stories in 2021, for the most part, she’s stepped away from performing. So, we can’t wait to see her back on screen!

Hopefully, all this will include some hype from Robert Downey Jr. too. It’s always lovely to see them together – like they were at this play – and I imagine he’ll be thrilled to support his long-time on-screen love interest when her next project comes out.

At the moment, Paltrow’s Marty Supreme doesn’t have a premiere date. However, it’ll likely be on the 2025 movie schedule . As for the Sherlock Holmes actor, he’ll be on Broadway for another month and a half. After that, it’s unclear what he has planned for the short term, but, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit the big screen in 2026.