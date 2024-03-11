Gwyneth Paltrow Was Getting Her Hair Done When Robert Downey Jr. Won His Oscar, And Her Celebration Is So Hilariously On Brand

Last night was the 2024 Academy Awards, with a number of artists honored for their contribution to the film industry. Plenty of trophies were given out, and one of the biggest winners was Robert Downey Jr., who was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer. His Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow was getting her hair done with RDJ won his Oscar, and her celebration is so hilariously on brand. Let's break it all down.

While Gwyneth wasn't one of the celebs wearing a glittery gown for the Oscars, she tuned in to watch the ceremony from home. Paltrow and RDJ have a close bond thanks to their years in the MCU, and she shared on Instagram Story just how thrilled she was for her buddy to take home an Oscar. That clip quickly went viral on Twitter, check it out below:

gwyneth paltrow watching robert downey jr winning his oscar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RaXIuVHu5NMarch 11, 2024 See more

I mean, how funny is that? Paltrow is known for marching to the beat of her own drummer, so why shouldn't she be watching the Oscars from home while getting her hair done? I'm just not sure she and her stylist expected to get on camera. But when RDJ won the Oscar, she seemingly couldn't help herself.

Paltrow has been confident that Downey would win the Oscar leading up to the Academy Awards, but that doesn't make it any less exciting. Gwyneth famously won her Oscar for Shakespeare in Love, and now her MCU hubby has joined her in the winner's circle. And clearly there's a ton of love shared between the two actors.

Marvel fans will love seeing how Paltrow and RDJ's bond continues in the years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters. The pair of Oscar winners' time onscreen can be re-watched with a Disney+ subscription, but clearly their friendship extends off camera. And since they've both got Oscars, maybe their statuette can end up meeting... when Paltrow isn't using hers as a doorstop.

Overall, the industry seems thrilled with Robert Downey Jr. being recognized in this way, and finally getting his first Academy Award at 58 for his work on Christopher Nolan's acclaimed drama Oppenheimer. That movie was a big winner on Oscars night, with Nolan winning Best Director, Cillian Murphy winning Best Actor, and the movie nabbing Best Picture.

It should be interesting to see where RDJ's career goes now that he's officially an Academy Award winning actor. He ended his MCU run with Avengers: Endgame, although here have been rumors about the OG Avengers returning to the shared universe. We'll just have to wait and see if this actually happens.

