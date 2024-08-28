Gwyneth Paltrow Getting Back Into Acting For The First Time Since Avengers: Endgame, And Her New Co-Star Is A Solid Choice

There was a time when Gwyneth Paltrow was a regular silver screen presence, with some of her biggest movies including Seven, Shakespeare in Love, The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Royal Tenenbaums. However, these days Paltrow has put acting on the back burner, as she’s primarily focused on running Goop (though she hopes to eventually sell the company) and other professional endeavors. Her last live-action movie outing was reprising Pepper Potts in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but this cinematic hiatus will soon be coming to an end. It’s been announced that Paltrow is getting back into acting with an upcoming A24 movie, and she’s been paired with a solid costar.

The film and TV production company has announced that Paltrow has boarded the ping pong movie Marty Supreme, which will star Timothée Chalamet as Marty Reisman, a table tennis champion and author who passed away in 2012. However, rather than being a straightforward biopic, this project is described as being a fictionalized original film. It wasn’t disclosed who Paltrow will play in Marty Supreme, but at least now we have multiple cast members to keep track of in this A24 flick rather than just one, and maybe more casting updates will come out in the next several weeks.

Behind the scenes, Josh Safdie is directing Marty Supreme from a screenplay he wrote with Ronald Bronstein. This is Safdie’s third time collaborating with A24, as he previously helmed Good Time and Uncut Gems with his brother Benny (who recently wrapped filming the Dwayne Johnson-led The Smashing Machine, another A24 release). Josh Safdie, Bronstein and Timothée Chalamet are also producing alongside Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas. The last 12 months have seen Chalamet star in Wonka and Dune: Part Two, and he’ll next be seen playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, which opens December 25 on the 2024 movies schedule.

Because plot details for Marty Supreme are sparse, it’s hard to guess how Gwyneth Paltrow will fit into the story. I am curious to learn what it was specifically about this project that made her want to resume acting, but my immediate thought is that this must be one hell of s script that Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein put together. And it goes without saying, but I’m also looking forward to seeing how Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet do acting opposite one another, as the latter has become one of Hollywood’s most talented performers. Who knows, maybe these two will end up having a similar vibe to what Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. had in the MCU.

Along with her seventh outing as Pepper Potts for Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd of the Marvel movies in order, 2019 also saw Gwyneth Paltrow appearing in and executive producing the comedy-drama series The Politician, which aired two seasons and can be streamed with a Netflix subscription. Although she hasn’t appeared on camera since then, her voice was heard in the 2022 movie She Said and in an episode of American Horror Stories in 2023.

Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on Marty Supreme, and take some time to look over our selection of great A24 movies and where to stream them.