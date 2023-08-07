Halle Berry Gets Real About ‘Challenging’ Hollywood Stereotypes And ‘Owning’ Her Sexuality At 56: ‘I Have Zero Blanks To Give’
Halle Berry refuses to give into criticism about aging in Hollywood.
Hollywood is a tricky place. While countless people dream of becoming a movie or TV star, the reality of the industry can be a double edged sword. This can especially be true for actresses, who are held to high beauty standards and sometimes discounted as they age. Oscar winner Halle Berry recently got real about “challenging” Hollywood stereotypes and “owning” her sexuality at 56. What’s more, she claimed “I have zero blanks to give.” Let’s break it all down.
Halle Berry is known for being beautiful and ageless, stunning countless times throughout her long career. But she’s still dealing with the negativity that can come with being an actress of a certain age. The Monster’s Ball actress recently spoke to Women’s Health about staying powerful and confident about her sexuality as she ages. As Berry put it:
Talk about toxicity. Despite just how stunning Halle Berry looks on any red carpet, she’s still facing negativity from folks who want her to give it up at age 56. But she’s not going to be age shamed or stop embracing her sexuality simply because she’s going through menopause. Case in point: Berry’s ongoing role in the John Wick franchise.
Halle Berry’s comments echo what other women in the film industry have expressed about aging. For example, Jennifer Aniston has spoken about criticism that’s aimed at older actresses. And both Berry and Aniston are known for aging like fine wine. Later in that same interview, Halle Berry spoke about embracing her power and sexuality at 56, sharing:
Talk about badass. Despite the negativity that might be a part of the Hollywood experience, it looks like Halle Berry is unwilling to count herself out due to her age. In fact, she feels like she has even more to offer potential roles than when she was younger. Now let Berry play Storm again on the big screen, you cowards! In fact, fans thought that she might have a role in Deadpool 3 after Berry cut her hair.
Halle Berry’s career has continued to thrive, and she’s got three upcoming movie projects in the works. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
