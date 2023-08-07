Halle Berry Gets Real About ‘Challenging’ Hollywood Stereotypes And ‘Owning’ Her Sexuality At 56: ‘I Have Zero Blanks To Give’

Hollywood is a tricky place. While countless people dream of becoming a movie or TV star, the reality of the industry can be a double edged sword. This can especially be true for actresses, who are held to high beauty standards and sometimes discounted as they age. Oscar winner Halle Berry recently got real about “challenging” Hollywood stereotypes and “owning” her sexuality at 56. What’s more, she claimed “I have zero blanks to give.” Let’s break it all down.

Halle Berry is known for being beautiful and ageless, stunning countless times throughout her long career. But she’s still dealing with the negativity that can come with being an actress of a certain age. The Monster’s Ball actress recently spoke to Women’s Health about staying powerful and confident about her sexuality as she ages. As Berry put it:

The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you’re at—and embracing that. And I say that because I’m smack dab in the middle of menopause. And I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: ‘Your life is over.‘’ You are disposable.’ ‘Society no longer has a place for you.’ ‘You should retire.’ ‘You should pack it up.’

Talk about toxicity. Despite just how stunning Halle Berry looks on any red carpet, she’s still facing negativity from folks who want her to give it up at age 56. But she’s not going to be age shamed or stop embracing her sexuality simply because she’s going through menopause. Case in point: Berry’s ongoing role in the John Wick franchise .

Halle Berry’s comments echo what other women in the film industry have expressed about aging. For example, Jennifer Aniston has spoken about criticism that’s aimed at older actresses. And both Berry and Aniston are known for aging like fine wine. Later in that same interview, Halle Berry spoke about embracing her power and sexuality at 56, sharing:

I’m challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way. I’m my best self now that I reached 56 years old. I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I’m solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees.

Talk about badass. Despite the negativity that might be a part of the Hollywood experience, it looks like Halle Berry is unwilling to count herself out due to her age. In fact, she feels like she has even more to offer potential roles than when she was younger. Now let Berry play Storm again on the big screen, you cowards! In fact, fans thought that she might have a r ole in Deadpool 3 after Berry cut her hair .