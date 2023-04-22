Jennifer Aniston Gets Real About Aging In Hollywood: ‘There’s Always Going To Be Critics’

It’s been nearly 30 years since Jennifer Aniston took that fabled trip to Las Vegas ahead of her big break in Hollywood, joining the cast of Friends in 1994 at the age of 25. Fans have been lucky enough to continue seeing her on our screens in numerous projects over the years, even after the iconic sitcom wrapped a decade later. Despite the fact that it happened in front of our very eyes, it’s hard to look at Aniston and believe any time has passed at all. The actress opened up recently about what it’s like to age in Hollywood, and the fact that there are always going to be critics.

When it comes to aging, we should all be so lucky to do it as gracefully as Jennifer Aniston, who turned 54 in February. Working in an industry that is so heavily focused on one’s looks — and that has traditionally favored the young — is likely a concern for many in the business, and the Murder Mystery 2 star addressed that in an interview with Glamour , saying:

Two things are inevitable. The first, aging. The second, there’s always going to be critics. For me, it’s more of the question of how do I take the best care of myself, physically and mentally? We can still thrive when we’re older, and that’s thanks to all the advancements in health, nutrition, technology, and science.

Jennifer Aniston is killing it with the big facts. To be able to accept that we’re all going to get old isn’t as easy as it sounds (for anybody), but that’s likely especially true in Hollywood. To that point, the actress says there are always going to be people with something negative to say, and although it’s hard to believe there’s too much negative to say about the Friends alum, I suppose this even applies to her.

The actress seems to find strength in taking matters into her own hands. If she is taking care of herself, the critics’ opinions don’t carry as much weight, and Jennifer Aniston seems to be pretty good at doing that. She has spoken about her struggles with insomnia during the years she was on Friends, saying she abides by the three pillars of health — diet, exercise and sleep.

Yoga has been helpful in that regard, and she’s been known to share a pose or two to her Instagram from time to time. She and the other ladies on Friends — Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow — also famously ate the same salad for lunch every day on set (though it’s not the viral salad she gets credit for on TikTok ).

I love to see Jennifer Aniston’s confidence in the knowledge that aging doesn’t mean she can’t still thrive. And I know I’m not the only one who’s looking forward to seeing her thrive on The Morning Show Season 3 when it hits the 2023 TV schedule .