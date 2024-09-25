‘We Need To Do It Sooner Than Later’: Halle Berry Opens Up About Continued Hopes For John Wick Spinoff Despite Absence From Chapter 4

Given the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4, it still remains to be seen if this franchise’s main film series will continue with John Wick: Chapter 5 or if this is indeed the end for Keanu Reeves’ title character. Fortunately, this fictional world will continue expanding thanks to spinoffs, including the 2025 movie release of John Wick Presents: Ballerina and a movie focused on Donnie Yen’s Cain. There’s also been talk of Halle Berry’s Sofia, who was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum, getting her own spinoff and the actress is still game for this provided it happens sooner rather than later.

While Berry was talking about her new movie Never Let Go, which is now playing on the 2024 release schedule, with THR, interviewer Brian Davids brought up how he’d been expecting John Wick: Chapter 4 to bring Sofia back, specifically envisioning that she and John would have been “racing to protect her daughter.” When Davids asked Berry if she ever let herself “think that far ahead in terms of where things could go,” she answered:

Yeah, I wish that would’ve happened, but that’s not the route they went. I thought that would’ve been a cool storyline. We talked about it, that’s for sure. We seeded it in John Wick: Chapter 3, and we’ve talked about a spinoff with Lionsgate that could potentially happen. We need to do it sooner than later, but that could potentially happen. And I love that universe. I love John Wick and I loved that character, so you never know. We’ll see.

To be fair, there are a lot of characters in the John Wick franchise who only appeared in one movie, with the only regular players being Ian McShane’s Winston, Lance Reddick’s Charon and Laurence Fishburne’s The Bowery King starting with Chapter 2. So it’s not entirely shocking that Sofia didn’t resurface in Chapter 4 following she and John going their separate ways in Casablanca, but I agree with Halle Berry that it would have been cool to see her return. Maybe if Sofia had been around in the fourth John Wick movie, his battle with the Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont would have been a little easier.

It’s been five years since John Wick 3 was released in theaters, and as Berry made clear, she’s still open to reprising Sofia in a spinoff, but the clock is ticking on how long she’s willing to wait around for that opportunity. For now though, she’s game for if director Chad Stahelski pitched her said spinoff movie or a limited series, saying:

In a heartbeat. I loved that character, and I love Chad.

Along with Ballerina and the Caine movie, there’s also a TV series in development called John: Wick: Under the High Table, which will take place after Chapter 4 and follow new characters who attempt to bring down this criminal organization. Let’s be clear, given Halle Berry’s star power, a Sofia spinoff movie should definitely be under serious consideration. However, if for whatever reason that’s not in the cards, maybe she can be squeezed into the Caine movie or Under the High Table in a supporting or even co-lead role. I’d include Ballerina too, but that movie’s already locked in following its principal photography period and reshoots.

Needless to say we’ll let you know if Halle Berry returns to the John Wick universe in any capacity. Until then, check out the actress’ critically-lauded performance as Momma in Never Let Go now.